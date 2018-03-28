 
Europe's leading TV brand THOMSON plans to re-enter the Indian market

Technicolor SA owned consumer electronic brand Thomson is planning to make a come-back to India through the e-commerce market space.
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- The brand will bring in the range of its Smart Televisions that will hit the Indian market early next month, i.e. April 2018. With over 120 years of legacy, the French Corporation, works with licensing partners world over. In India too, the brand will be under an exclusive licensing agreement with a local counterpart.

Once India's highest selling brand, priced competitively Thomson Smart TV's will make a great deal for the smart consumers who are uncompromising, well-informed and like to place the best bet while comparing several options that are available online.

The European legacy of the brand will certainly add to the aspiration,  premium and class factor, an offer that will pit Thomson high up amongst other available premium brand.

Technicolor SA, formerly Thomson SARL and Thomson Multimedia, is a French multinational corporation that provides services and products for the communication, media and entertainment industries. Technicolor's headquarters are located in Issy-les-Moulineaux – France.

http://www.thomsontv.eu

