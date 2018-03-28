News By Tag
Europe's leading TV brand THOMSON plans to re-enter the Indian market
Technicolor SA owned consumer electronic brand Thomson is planning to make a come-back to India through the e-commerce market space.
Once India's highest selling brand, priced competitively Thomson Smart TV's will make a great deal for the smart consumers who are uncompromising, well-informed and like to place the best bet while comparing several options that are available online.
The European legacy of the brand will certainly add to the aspiration, premium and class factor, an offer that will pit Thomson high up amongst other available premium brand.
Technicolor SA, formerly Thomson SARL and Thomson Multimedia, is a French multinational corporation that provides services and products for the communication, media and entertainment industries. Technicolor's headquarters are located in Issy-les-Moulineaux – France.
http://www.thomsontv.eu
