Kharis Publishing Releases "The Fore-Giver "A Powerful Human Story About A Simple Business Idea"

-- The Fore-Giver is the story of Jack, a middle-aged business owner who built his business from the ground up. After years of hard work, he finally decided to take his very first vacation. However, his friend and business partner took advantage of his absence and quickly maneuvered Jack out of leadership role in his own company, leaving the business vulnerable to a hostile takeover. Feeling betrayed and embittered, Jack slowly slipped into depression. That is, until a friend persuaded him to attend an executive retreat where he encounters what seemed to him to be an unusual but powerful key to success and wholeness in business. As he embraces the Fore-Giver principles and commits to living them out in his business life, Jack makes a surprising discovery that transformed him into a fulfilled executive and learns that things are not always what they seem.About the Author: Frank Mason is the founder and CEO of a social enterprise focused on literacy initiatives internationally. He lives in Northwest Arkansas. His business experiences and interactions with executives at three of the world's biggest players in retail, transportation, and food industry have provided many opportunities to evaluate and experiment with the principles espoused in his books. Frank is a strong advocate for a new business ecosystem that prioritizes both people and profit in an increasingly interdependent world.For additional information: