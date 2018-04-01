 
News By Tag
* Foregiveness
* Business
* Depression
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bentonville
  Arkansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21
March 2018
3130292827

Kharis Publishing Releases "The Fore-Giver "A Powerful Human Story About A Simple Business Idea"

 
 
The_Fore-Giver_Cover (1)
The_Fore-Giver_Cover (1)
BENTONVILLE, Ark. - April 1, 2018 - PRLog -- The Fore-Giver is the story of Jack, a middle-aged business owner who built his business from the ground up. After years of hard work, he finally decided to take his very first vacation. However, his friend and business partner took advantage of his absence and quickly maneuvered Jack out of leadership role in his own company, leaving the business vulnerable to a hostile takeover. Feeling betrayed and embittered, Jack slowly slipped into depression. That is, until a friend persuaded him to attend an executive retreat where he encounters what seemed to him to be an unusual but powerful key to success and wholeness in business. As he embraces the Fore-Giver principles and commits to living them out in his business life, Jack makes a surprising discovery that transformed him into a fulfilled executive and learns that things are not always what they seem.

About the Author: Frank Mason is the founder and CEO of a social enterprise focused on literacy initiatives internationally. He lives in Northwest Arkansas. His business experiences and interactions with executives at three of the world's biggest players in retail, transportation, and food industry have provided many opportunities to evaluate and experiment with the principles espoused in his books. Frank is a strong advocate for a new business ecosystem that prioritizes both people and profit in an increasingly interdependent world.
For additional information: https://kharispublishing.com/

Contact
Mary Gibson
***@kharispublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kharispublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Foregiveness, Business, Depression
Industry:Books
Location:Bentonville - Arkansas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 01, 2018
Kharis Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 01, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share