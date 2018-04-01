News By Tag
Kharis Publishing Releases "The Fore-Giver "A Powerful Human Story About A Simple Business Idea"
About the Author: Frank Mason is the founder and CEO of a social enterprise focused on literacy initiatives internationally. He lives in Northwest Arkansas. His business experiences and interactions with executives at three of the world's biggest players in retail, transportation, and food industry have provided many opportunities to evaluate and experiment with the principles espoused in his books. Frank is a strong advocate for a new business ecosystem that prioritizes both people and profit in an increasingly interdependent world.
Page Updated Last on: Apr 01, 2018