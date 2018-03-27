News By Tag
Thiel College broadcast students strike gold at 2018 Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Awards
Out of more than 2,500 entries, students from the Thiel College broadcasting program were honored with Golden Mic Awards. The Intercollegiate Broadcasting System sponsors the awards at an annual banquet in New York City.
Wagner's second win also highlighted the largest group of Gold Mic Award winners Thiel ((https://www.thiel.edu/)
Eleven programs and 23 students from Thiel College were nominated for Golden Mic Awards. The Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Awards were held in early March for high school, college and university television and radio productions in New York City. Thiel College's radio station, WXTC-FM, won two awards and television studio TCTV won one.
Wagner, of Espyville, Pa., is WXTC's production director. He won the award for excellence in radio production. He also won the award in 2016 and was a national finalist in 2017. WXTC-FM also won the award for Best Station Promotion for a "Classic to Metal" line, produced by Wagner and Clark, of Jamestown, Pa. TCTV won the national award for Best Talk Program, Video/Television, for "Lt. Gov. Mike Stack discusses 'Pathway to Pardons,'" staffed by Brink '20, of Meadville, Pa., and Wiseman '20, of Washington, Pa. The Intercollegiate Broadcasting System is a 78-year-old national organization that supports and recognizes excellence in high school and college student broadcasting.
More than 2,500 submissions were received this year by the IBS awards committee in a wide range of categories, such as sports programming, news, specialty shows, comedy, best interview, and other categories. WXTC has been a national finalist in several IBS Golden Mic Award categories for four consecutive years. TCTV has been a national finalist in at least one production and programming category for the past two years. Student media at Thiel College are funded by the Student Government Association.
"Eleven students came on the trip and more than 20 students were nominated," said TCTV adviser and Professor of Film and Television Ross Nugent. "I believe the students took a lot from the convention. They got a better sense of the industry and I encourage them to look at work from other schools that won."
WXTC-FM's adviser is Adjunct Professor of Media and Communication Peg Watts. WXTC-FM and TCTV are both housed in the $6.8 million James Pedas Communication Center, a collaborative learning community where students engage in film, TV, radio, news production and other multimedia-rich experiences that prepare them for today's information society. The building's features include sophisticated labs and studios, dynamic classrooms and learning spaces, the Office of Admission, and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design building certification.
Dane S. Claussen, Ph.D., is the James Pedas Professor of Media, Communication & Public Relations and the executive director of the James Pedas Communication Center. Claussen, who advises the student news organization, The Thielensian, shares administrative responsibility for Thiel's student media with Vice President for Student Life, Dean of Students and adviser to Thiel's Student Government Association Mike McKinney '02.
