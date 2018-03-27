 
News By Tag
* Thiel
* Thiel College
* Greenville
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Greenville
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21
March 2018
3130292827

Thiel College broadcast students strike gold at 2018 Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Awards

Out of more than 2,500 entries, students from the Thiel College broadcasting program were honored with Golden Mic Awards. The Intercollegiate Broadcasting System sponsors the awards at an annual banquet in New York City.
 
 
Thiel College broadcast students were recognized at this year's IBS Awards.
Thiel College broadcast students were recognized at this year's IBS Awards.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Thiel
Thiel College
Greenville

Industry:
Education

Location:
Greenville - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Awards

GREENVILLE, Pa. - April 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Dan Wagner '18 led the way for Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, recently at the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Awards becoming the College's first two-time Golden Mic Award winner.

Wagner's second win also highlighted the largest group of Gold Mic Award winners Thiel ((https://www.thiel.edu/) has had in recent history. Jake Clark '19, Brian Brink '20 and Danielle Wiseman '20 also won top prizes.

Eleven programs and 23 students from Thiel College were nominated for Golden Mic Awards. The Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Awards were held in early March for high school, college and university television and radio productions in New York City. Thiel College's radio station, WXTC-FM, won two awards and television studio TCTV won one.

Wagner, of Espyville, Pa., is WXTC's production director. He won the award for excellence in radio production. He also won the award in 2016 and was a national finalist in 2017. WXTC-FM also won the award for Best Station Promotion for a "Classic to Metal" line, produced by Wagner and  Clark, of Jamestown, Pa. TCTV won the national award for Best Talk Program, Video/Television, for "Lt. Gov. Mike Stack discusses 'Pathway to Pardons,'" staffed by Brink '20, of Meadville, Pa., and Wiseman '20, of Washington, Pa. The Intercollegiate Broadcasting System is a 78-year-old national organization that supports and recognizes excellence in high school and college student broadcasting.

More than 2,500 submissions were received this year by the IBS awards committee in a wide range of categories, such as sports programming, news, specialty shows, comedy, best interview, and other categories. WXTC has been a national finalist in several IBS Golden Mic Award categories for four consecutive years. TCTV has been a national finalist in at least one production and programming category for the past two years. Student media at Thiel College are funded by the Student Government Association.

"Eleven students came on the trip and more than 20 students were nominated," said TCTV adviser and Professor of Film and Television Ross Nugent. "I believe the students took a lot from the convention. They got a better sense of the industry and I encourage them to look at work from other schools that won."

WXTC-FM's adviser is Adjunct Professor of Media and Communication Peg Watts. WXTC-FM and TCTV are both housed in the $6.8 million James Pedas Communication Center, a collaborative learning community where students engage in film, TV, radio, news production and other multimedia-rich experiences that prepare them for today's information society. The building's features include sophisticated labs and studios, dynamic classrooms and learning spaces, the Office of Admission, and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design building certification.

Dane S. Claussen, Ph.D., is the James Pedas Professor of Media, Communication & Public Relations and the executive director of the James Pedas Communication Center. Claussen, who advises the student news organization, The Thielensian, shares administrative responsibility for Thiel's student media with Vice President for Student Life, Dean of Students and adviser to Thiel's Student Government Association Mike McKinney '02.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
End
Source:Thiel
Email:***@thiel.edu Email Verified
Tags:Thiel, Thiel College, Greenville
Industry:Education
Location:Greenville - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thiel College PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 01, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share