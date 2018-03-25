News By Tag
Introducing Kasey Smith- the New Editor of Sommet Dame
Kasey Smith takes the helm of Sommet Dame as the new Editor-in-Chief.
With Sommet Dame still in-progress, Smith will be responsible for managing the magazine's writers and content, from the hiring process to editing and publishing. As Editor-in-Chief, she will ensure that the content produced on Sommet Dame is consistent with the site's brand and marketing objectives and accurately represents our target demographic of millennial-aged women.
Smith's background includes serving as editor and copy editor of her alma mater's (CASA Charter School) literary magazine and contributing writer to local magazines, such as The Burg and TeenInk. Smith also developed, edited, and wrote news stories for Hofstra University's news programs, Hofstra Today and HEAT Network.
Under Smith's leadership, A.N. anticipates a successful launch and release for Sommet Dame. Be on the lookout for its premier to the public. For more information about Sommet Dame, check out its brand page (http://www.anpublishing.com/
