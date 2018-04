Introducing Kasey Smith- the New Editor of Sommet Dame

Kasey Smith takes the helm of Sommet Dame as the new Editor-in-Chief.

A.N. Publishing welcomes Kasey Smith as the new addition to its staff. Smith will serve as Editor-in-Chief of A.N.'s latest digital media platform, Sommet Dame. As Editor-in-Chief, Smith will oversee the online magazine's development and launch. With Sommet Dame still in-progress, Smith will be responsible for managing the magazine's writers and content, from the hiring process to editing and publishing. As Editor-in-Chief, she will ensure that the content produced is consistent with the site's brand and marketing objectives and accurately represents our target demographic of millennial-aged women. Smith's background includes serving as editor and copy editor of her alma mater's (CASA Charter School) literary magazine and contributing writer to local magazines. Smith also developed, edited, and wrote news stories for Hofstra University's news programs and HEAT Network. Under Smith's leadership, A.N. anticipates a successful launch and release for Sommet Dame.