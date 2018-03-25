 
Industry News





March 2018
SENSOR Sampling Launches the New RSS - RAM Sample System During Record Growth

SENSOR Sampling Systems expands its offering of Low Vapor Pressure Liquid Grab Sample Systems with the launch of the RSS RAM Sample System.
 
 
Ram Sampling System (RSS)
Ram Sampling System (RSS)
 
LENEXA, Kan. - March 30, 2018 - PRLog -- "It's exciting to be adding the 6th sampling standard offering to our portfolio of products in less than 2 years of launching the SENSOR Sampling Systems brand. We doubled our sales from 2016 – 2017 and currently have a record backlog, and are on pace to triple sales in 2018 over 2017 numbers. The addition of the RSS is a result of working closely with our customers to meet their needs," said Billy Terry, SENSOR Sampling Systems Product Manager.

The RSS is designed to provide a means to collect representative samples of low vapor pressure liquids without exposure to the operator collecting the sample while also ensuring zero emissions to the environment.  The RSS utilizes a Ram or Piston type sample valve which is ideal for collecting high viscosity and hot samples directly from the main line or the side of a vessel, especially when a traditional fast loop isn't available.  The utilization of a unique Ram Adapter and Needle technology paired up with the benefits of the Ram Valve provides a perfect solution for grabbing samples safely and effectively.  The Ram Sample Valve can come in a variety of materials and soft goods to meet a vast array of applications.  The main inlet connection of the Ram valve can be supplied with Flange, Threaded, or Welded Connection to mate up with many different connections.  The Ram Valve can also be supplied with an extended plunger/piston or extended body to fill any dead space on a nozzle coming off the side of a tank or pipeline ensuring zero dead volume.

The maximum recommended operating pressure for the RSS is 150 PSIG, but the design rating can be as high as 1500psig if a fixed volume is utilized.  Design temperature is where this unit really excels.  The design temperature of the RSS is 400°F with PTFE Packing, but can go as high as 800°F with Graphite packing.  Additional specifications and information for the Ram Sample System can be found in the SENSOR RSS Catalog or by viewing this RSS Sampling System video.

SOR Controls Group, Ltd. (SCG) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of measurement and control devices under the brands of SOR Inc., Smart Sensors (SSi), SETEX Products and SENSOR Sampling Systems and Data Monitoring Systems. SOR Controls Group actively serves all sectors of the process industry with particular strengths in the oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical and power segments. SCG also maintains an engineering and design team capable of providing engineered-to-order systems and products when required.

With headquarters in Lenexa, KS and regional offices in Houston (TX), Beijing, and Dubai, SCG supports a network of sales and service personnel capable of addressing customer requirements in any geographic market around the world. https://goo.gl/XxFwws

Michelle Bunte, (VP of Marketing)
SOR Controls Group
***@sorinc.com
Click to Share