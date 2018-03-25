News By Tag
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Six Retail Pads at Walmart-Anchored Shopping Center
Break-up sales of six newly constructed pads at Perris Marketplace provides developer with successful disposition strategy totaling $29.5 million.
Hanley Investment Group Executive Vice President Bill Asher and Senior Associate Jeff Lefko represented the seller, owner and developers Evergreen and Trachman Indevco, in the sale of the six retail pads. Spanning the last 42 years, Evergreen is a national retail and multi-family development company with heavy emphasis on developing projects in California, Colorado, Arizona, and Utah. Trachman Indevco is a real estate investment and development company that specializes in new ground-up retail development and retail development/
"On behalf of the partnership we are extremely happy with the professionalism, strategic execution and outstanding results that Bill Asher and Hanley Investment Group exhibited throughout the sales of multiple transactions of both single-tenant and multi-tenant assets," said Andy Trachman, president of Trachman Indevco.
Perris Marketplace is located at 1820-2000 North Perris Boulevard in Perris, less than ¼ mile from the heavily traveled I-215 freeway. The center was originally planned to include two multi-tenant shop buildings but, due to the high demand, a third approximate 12,500-square-
"Investors and the eventual buyers were very attracted to the overall strength of the location and the history of Walmart being established in the area since 1992," said Asher. "The original Walmart in Perris was the first to open in all of Riverside County. The relocation to the subject site to build a new Supercenter format store in 2015 showed Walmart's long-term commitment to the region and was a key driver to investors' interest in each pad within the project."
"We were able to maximize value for the owner through individual sales to private non-institutional investors in a price range ($2-$10 million) that in today's market appeals to arguably the largest buyer pool in the retail investment industry. Four of the six buyers satisfied 1031 exchange requirements with most purchasing each asset because of the reliable stable income stream created by internet- resistant, service-based, national and regional credit tenants on new long-term leases," Asher said.
"In addition to executing a break-up sale strategy, with interest rates rising and the overall retail market continuing to transition in regard to pricing, we implemented a pre-sale marketing process on multiple buildings prior to completion of construction to help the seller retain maximum value for the development. For multiple transactions, we were able to procure buyers for each asset prior to each building being completed, and structure closings after tenants had finished their build-outs and opened for business," said Asher.
"Perris Marketplace is one of the best positioned and highest profile new regional retail sites in Riverside County. The combination of the quality of location, draw of Walmart and brand-new construction, were all factors that generated a significant amount of interest in each retail pad," Asher said.
"Newly-built single-tenant NNN retail investments and multi-tenant retail leased to food and service-based credit tenants, will continue to be highly sought-after in today's market," said Asher. "We continue to experience steady demand and values have yet to significantly decline of this size and type over the past four years. Properties priced $10 million or less will remain the most active."
About Trachman Indevco
Trachman Indevco, LLC is a real estate investment and development company headquartered in Los Angeles. The company specializes in new ground-up retail development and on retail development/
About Evergreen
Founded in 1974, Evergreen has offices in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver and Salt Lake City. Evergreen is a fully diversified real estate company with deep experience in retail, commercial and multi-family development, asset management, property management and leasing. Evergreen has completed more than 500 development projects across the United States in more than 175 municipalities. For further information, visit www.evgre.com.
About Hanley Investment Group
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a retail investment advisory firm with a $6 billion transaction track record nationwide, who works closely with individual investors, lending institutions, developers, and institutional property owners in every facet of the transaction to ensure that the highest value is achieved. For more information, visit www.hanleyinvestmentgroup.com.
Bill Asher | 949.585.7684
basher@hanleyinvestment.com
***@monaghanpr.com
