New Language Announce Brand New Single "give In"

-- NEW LANGUAGE have premiered a sneak peek from their highly anticipated new single, "Give In" which will be released via STEM and available on all DSPs Friday, April 13. The track is the first of many new music releases the band have lined up for 2018. This is also the first piece of new material since the release of their 2017 'Everybody Screams' EP, which included the recent buzzworthy music video for "Show Me", which premiered exclusively onand garnered press attention fromand more.The Southern California post hardcore/rock group has also recently put the finishing touches on a full-length music video for "Give In", which was shot byandof, and edited by the band's lead vocalist/guitarist. "Give In" was recorded in the band's Los Angeles Studio, then mixed and mastered buy Toronto's own).New Language will also be performing two West Coast dates as support for both Will Haven and Fake Figures in early May. See below for details.- Programme Skate Shop - Fullerton, CA (w/ Will Haven)- The Viper Room - Los Angeles, CA (w/ Will Haven)Media assets and song preview available upon requesthas made quite the name for themselves since launching from Los Angeles in 2016. Their powerful sound has been described asmeets; which is exactly what has catapulted them to be featured by outlets such as Spotify in their 'New Noise' playlist, Australia's acclaimed TripleJ radio, SiriusXM's Octane, and on LA's own 95.5 KLOS.was direct support for The Used on their 'In Love & Death / Self Titled' Anniversary Tour, which sold upwards of 40K tickets across 26 dates. Alternative Press published, "Listen to New Language on Spotify - https://spoti.fi/ 2GSme1T Follow New Language on Facebook - http://bit.ly/ 2GTzeo1