Founders of Planetshakers and Daystar Unite to Broadcast the Message of the Kingdom Around the Globe

 
 
Planetshakers Conference 2017
Planetshakers Conference 2017
 
MELBOURNE, Australia - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- The thing that connects us all is a deep desire to discover and become who we were created to be. For Russell Evans, the answer came during a powerful encounter with God at the age of 18, forever changing him. What followed was a lifelong commitment to sharing his experience with others and taking the message of God's Kingdom around the globe. More than 30 years have passed since that defining moment, and Russell now heads one of the world's top ministries known as Planetshakers, leading a movement that has transformed a generation.

"When God's Kingdom comes to you, operates in you, and moves through you, nothing is impossible," said Planetshakers Church Senior Pastor Russell Evans. "Our conferences invite the presence of God in a way that ignites faith, empowering you to carry out His plan and purpose for your life which is to shape the culture and impact the world."

Planetshakers Church now has over 14,000 members with seven campuses in Australia, South Africa and the United States. And through Planetshakers TV, annual conferences, and the worldwide music distribution of Planetshakers Band, millions are being transformed by the message of Jesus Christ.

Founding the Daystar Television Network with a similar mission, Marcus Lamb's passion to reach the world with the Gospel came during a supernatural encounter. He, too, was called by God to share the message of the Kingdom nearly 35 years ago while on a trip to Israel in 1983. Since that time, he and his wife, Joni Lamb, built the faith-based television network that now spans the globe.

April 4 to 7 will mark the fourth year in a row that Planetshakers Conference is partnering with Daystar Television Network to share this life-changing Kingdom experience with the world. The network will be broadcasting this year's event to more than 608 million homes with the hope that others will discover their destiny and impact their families, communities and nations with the love of Christ.

"I'm honored to be sharing Planetshakers Conference yet again with our viewers around the world," said Daystar's Founder and CEO Marcus Lamb. "I believe the only way to truly advance the Kingdom of God is to experience it, which is exactly what this conference will offer people everywhere – a chance to encounter the life-changing presence of God through the power of television!"

Russell Evans and Marcus Lamb remain on an adventure they never dreamed possible, sharing the Gospel with countless people through their ministries. At the heart of it all is the belief that God's presence can create an atmosphere that brings heaven to earth, impacting eternity and transforming lives across the world through the message of the Kingdom.

For more information on Pastor Russell Evans and Planetshakers Conference 2018, you can visit www.planetshakers.com. To watch the conference live, go to Daystar.com or check your local listings.

About Daystar Television Network
Daystar Television Network is an award winning, faith-based network dedicated to spreading the Gospel 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all around the globe, through all media formats possible. Reaching over 109 million households in the United States and over 4.4 billion people worldwide, Daystar is the fastest growing faith-based television network in the world. To learn more, visit Daystar.com.

About Planetshakers
At its core, Planetshakers seeks first and foremost to pursue the presence of God. All expressions of Planetshakers, including Planetshakers Band, which is known for its international touring and worship favorites like "Like A Fire," "Endless Praise," "Nothing Is Impossible," "This Is Our Time" and "The Anthem," find their source in the local church. There are currently seven Planetshakers Church campuses across Australia, South Africa and the United States. In the past 13 years, Planetshakers Church has grown to over 14,000 members and is led by Senior Pastors, Russell and Sam Evans. The husband and wife team also host Planetshakers TV, a 30-minute Christian television program broadcast in over 100 countries.

Planetshakers Church is further involved in numerous community and charitable causes, including prison ministry, school programs, refugee outreach, disaster relief and welfare assistance. It also partners with World Vision to assist in urgent humanitarian crises around the world, and runs Planetshakers College in Melbourne, which equips local and international students to impact their world for Christ.

