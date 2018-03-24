News By Tag
Fort Myers Business-To-Business Networking Group Hosts Open House
Your first drink is complimentary of PBR and hors d'oeuvres will be served courtesy of KJ's Fresh Grill.
For 12 years, PBR has brought high quality, reliable businesses together with the purpose of generating leads, creating referrals and strengthening relationships between local business owners. Owned and operated by members, PBR's admission process allows for quality vetting when choosing member businesses. To ensure excellence, one professional per industry is admitted into the group, which maximizes the opportunity for each member's referrals and allows members to build strong relationships that enhance trust within the group. Every member is a local business owner and every dime that is collected stays in the group for marketing and social events.
If you are interested in growing your business and building strong relationships with local business owners, please contact PBR at (239) 470-5611.
PBR meets every Thursday morning next to the Bell Tower Shops at 7:15 A.M. at Homewood Suites, 5255 Big Pine Way, Fort Myers, 33907. http://www.pbrflorida.com.
Contact
Katrina Salokar
***@paradisecg.com
