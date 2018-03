Dr. Purkayastha of ICFAI Business School was awarded by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Debapratim

End

-- Dr Debapratim Purkayastha, ICFAI Business School, added another gem in his arsenal when we receive award from Mr. Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Human Resource Development, for the CASE studies he developed for management domain. He was recognized as one of the India's top faculty members at the 'Faculty Research Award' even which was held in Delhi.Dr. Debapratim Purkayastha has won more than three dozens of international CASE methods awards in the last decade, including the most prestigious 'Outstanding Contribution to the Case Method' Award from the UK-based The Case Centre. For the CASE Centre, he was also the best-selling CASE author of 2016 and 2017.While talking to Dr. Debapratim Purkayastha about the feeling after grabbing the award he said,In the ceremony top researchers from multiple domains ranging from management to engineering to medical were awarded for their contribution in the field of academics and researches.ICFAI Business School CASE Development Centre (IBSCDC) ( http://www.ibscdc.org/ ) is the largest repository of Management CASE studies in Asia-Pacific. It has over 5500 CASE studies, structured assignments and teaching notes. All these CASE studies are developed to have a better understanding of MBA and executive MBA programs and its implementation in real world corporate problems.Having theoretical knowledge can't assure that one will survive the challenges of the corporate world. It is very important to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and its implementations in real world scenarios. CASE studies help management students to understand these details. CASE studies developed by ICFAI are used in many national and international business schools.ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it has been providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B -School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses, they provide PGPM program and at Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur they provide MBA programs.For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/ Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibsbusinessschoolI phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=IBS Admissions Office# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,Hyderabad – 500082, TelanganaContact: 040-23440963SMS IBSAT2017 to 56363Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77(Mon - Fri 9.30 am - 5.30 pm)E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org