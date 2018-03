Discover Blockchain-Powered Art in this Hong Kong conference

David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, speaks at this event organized by Look Lateral in Hong Kong, China

Art investors, collectors, investors, entrepreneurs, media and artists will converge at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on March 30, 2018 from 11 am to 1 pm for the Blockchain Powered Art conference.LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake will be the keynote speaker at this conference. He says, "This conference will explore how blockchain can be used in the present and future of artists' creations, galleries, and investments in arts."The conference will showcase the first Fractional Marketplace of Art (FIMART) powered by blockchain technology. The FIMART co-op is owned and controlled by its members with the mission of quickly, safely, and securely facilitating the purchase and sale of real, legally binding, fractional ownership of art masterpieces.Look Lateral founder and CEO Niccolo Filippo Veneri Savoia, Chief artist officer Nicola Mafessoni and Chief Strategy Officer Mike Monohan are the speakers at this event.The conference will be held during the 6th edition of the Art Basel show where exhibitors, 250 gallerists from 32 countries, artists, curators, architects, collectors, dealers, art lovers, critics, art lawyers, media and the public converged at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, which started Thursday 29th and will culminate on Saturday 31st March 2018.