QA Mentor Announced Their Industry Specific QA Solutions
QA Mentor announced to offer specialized QA Solutions for specified industries. This assures the best QA and Software testing services to benefit its clients in multiple ways with highly expert and industry-specific software testing and QA services.
"Each industry has its own audience and each audience has its own preferences. A solution of one industry cannot satisfy a customer of other industry vertical. For clear understanding here is an example, software developed for web industry may not delight the mobile game lovers. We have QA Experts and experienced software testers, who have years of experience in a specific industry domain. They put in their experience and expertise as a consumer and a tester while testing a solution to assure the best quality. To benefit our clients that are targeting a specific industry, we provide specialized QA Solutions for their industry.", shared spokesperson of this QA and Software Testing Company.
According to the shared details, below is the brief of industry-specific QA Solutions provided by the company:
Gaming
Game quality assurance needs highly specialized skills and experience. This best QA Company has a team that has made gaming industry its focus area and has been helping customers to deliver faster and engaging video games. This QA Service Company has a fully equipped testing lab with all required devices, platforms and other tools to assure the quality of the game to be launched.
Healthcare
Healthcare apps need to go through various specific testing as part of its quality assurance process. QA Mentor provides following testing services to benefit the healthcare industry along with other extensive testing and quality assurance checks:
· HIPPA
· FDA
· Medicare
· AMA
· Medicaid
· ASC X12
· DICOM
· ISO
· CDISC
· HL7
· HITSP
Media and Entertainment
The consumers of this industry vertical are more demanding than any other industry. They need to be served with interesting and fresh content at rapid speed. To assure the best Quality Assurance for consumers of media and entertainment solutions, this best QA solution company offers the following solutions:
· Scalability and Performance Testing
· Media-rich application testing
· Graphics and Audio quality validation
· And more
Mobile and Wireless
The mobile and wireless industries are the most rapidly changing industries because of constant technological inventions. The specific team of experienced QA experts will perform a range of tests to assure the best quality and performance of the mobile and wireless applications and solutions.
eCommerce
The website is the most critical and important assets in the eCommerce industry. Also, it has to assure security for online payment. To retain customers in highly competitive online eCommerce business, it is important to assure the quality of website from the very first stage of the business. QA Mentor provides eCommerce Quality Assurance service so its client can leverage benefits such as higher profits, competitive advantages, etc.
eLearning
According to the shared detail, this best QA Company has a team of QA Experts that have been working in the Quality Assurance of e-learning solutions. They benefit clients with their thorough knowledge of testing and quality assurance for e-learning software, applications and website.
Finance and Banking
The QA Experts at QA Mentor understand the need of the highest security in financial and banking sectors. The financial application and software testing will be performed by the experts working in this industry for more than a decade, which will assure the highest level of security and performance for the sensitive banking and financial systems and applications.
Social Media Web 2.0
Social media landscape changes in a flick and that's why being futuristic is necessary to capture the audiences here. The highly specialized social media game testing and quality assurance service of QA Mentor is designed to benefit its clients targeting this industry and highly specific target audience.
Travel and Leisure
Travel and leisure applications target a lot of different areas such as GPS and map, booking and reservation, online payment, so on and so forth. The QA experts at QA Mentor provides a complete QA Services to test any kind of travel and leisure website and application to assure the best quality of service along with the highest level of security.
