Why Blockchain is the next $10 billion opportunity for banks? Answers in this Santa Clara Forum

-- Family offices, corporate executives, ICO companies, board directors, funds, venture capitalists, business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, blockchain innovators, government representatives, service providers, academia and media will converge at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California on April 2-3 2018 for this exclusive forum.LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake says, "Blockchain is rapidly transforming the global economy. As a result, there is a lot of competition among blockchain firms and investors. In this forum, over 2,000 attendees will converge to meet and learn from blockchain speakers, partners and companies. It is an event like no other for anyone who is interested in blockchain business ecosystem. We are very pleased to be part of this global blockchain forum."Numerous topics will be discussed at this 2-day conference. Some of these topics include blockchain models to transform business across all industries, why blockchain is the next $10 billion for banks, blockchain to transform global healthcare, how token economy can be applied to existing businesses, blockchain and artificial intelligence, creating green & livable environments, blockchain and autonomous vehicles, women in blockchain and cryptocurrency, legal risks and regulations of ICOs, strategies for crypto investments, demystifying ICO fake news and scams, outlook of crypto earning & taxation, crypto game rules, disruption of entertainment with blockchain, how blockchain is disrupting real estate, legal aspects of crypto economy, blockchain and artificial reality, tokenizing the gaming industry, the future without institutional banking, and global perspective of blockchain.The two-day event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, coffee breaks, ICO pitch competition, networking sessions that will give attendees a chance to network and build connections, and a VIP party.Some of the speakers at the event include:Alex Lee, Founder, CarBlock & NondaAlexander Ivanov, CEO and Founder, Waves PlatformAndrew Yang, CEO, AuthenticitiBill Barhydt, CEO, Co-Founder and Board Member, ABRABill O'Connor, Founder, Autodesk Innovation GenomeEdith Yeung, Partner at 500 StartupsElvina Kamalova, Director of Growth, BlockmasonEric Ly, CEO and Founder, Hub and Co-Founder, LinkedInJohn Paton, Chairman and Managing Partner, IVA VenturesLindsey Maule, CEO & Managing Partner, Luna CapitalMax Fang, President, Blockchain at BerkeleyMatteo Zago, President, The Internet of Blockchains FoundationMichael Arrington, Founder, Arrington XRP Capital and TechCrunchMichael Chin, Chairman and CEO, BlockMasonMike Brusov, CEO and Co-Founder, CindicatorMiko Matsumura, Founder, Evercoin ExchangeSonny Singh, Chief Commercial Officer, BitPayStani Kulechov, CEO, EthlendTim Draper, Founder, Draper Associates, Draper University and DFJVinny Lingham, CEO and Co-Founder, Civic.comPartners of the event include ABRT Venture Fund, Applicature, Cryptalgo, Crypterium, Crypto Bobby, Crypto Law Group, Cryptolotus, cryptoHWwallet, Draper University, FINNANCE iMMO Credit, GRAVITY NETWORK, Homedigo, ICOX Innovations, LOYAKK, Nex Change, PassageX, Silicon Valley Innovation Center, Singularity University, Skycoin, Slice, STONEGATE Digital Capital Group, Storiqa, TESC 360, TMT Investments, and WELL.The media partners for this event include BC4G, BITCOINCHASER, Block Explorer, BTCMANAGER, COINCENTRAL, Coin Idol.com, CoinStaker, Cointelegraph, CRYPTO CONVERTS, CryptoNews, Crypto Ninjas, CRYPTO CRYPTOCANUCKS, CRYPTOINFLUENCE.io, CryptoPotato, Cryptosumer, eventchain.io, FINTECH SILICON VALLEY, Investing.com, LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group ( https://www.thesoholoft.com/ ).We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652