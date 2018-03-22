News By Tag
Elisiontec Launched WebRTC Development and Customization Services
A representative of Elisiontec announced their services related to WebRTC technology. The company will benefit its clients with WebRTC development and customization services.
The company has developed a Web Phone based on WebRTC to eliminate the need and hassle related to hardware-based IP Phones and software-based softphone. The company also provides WebRTC based Web-phone integration in existing Contact Center Solution or call center software. This helps in easy and cost savvy maintenance as well as increased agent productivity for call centers.
By continuing its custom of working with a client-centric approach, the company has announced to offer WebRTC customization services. As part of this service, the company will perform any kind of customization in an existing WebRTC client or any WebRTC based software. The WebRTC customization includes all different services such as,
· Customization in a code of existing WebRTC solution
· Customization in the existing feature
· Performance enhancement
· And more
Along with the customization, the company has also announced to offer WebRTC Development services. As part of this service, the company will provide development services to meet the requirement of its clients. Below is the list of services that will be offered by the company as part of WebRTC Development:
· WebRTC Solution development for real time communication with features like
o Audio call
o Video call
o Chat
o Conference
o File share
o Screen share
o And more
· WebRTC module development
· WebRTC Client solution development
· WebRTC based web phone development
· And more
"WebRTC is one of the best VoIP technologies to develop real-time communication solution, which can be used by staff and customers as well for real time communication. As it allows a browser to browser calls, one doesn't need to download any software or application. The communication can be done via browser to browser calling.", shared spokesperson of the company.
According to the shared details, the developed WebRTC solution will be responsive, so it can be accessed from any device. Also, the company will provide a white-label solution with the brand elements of the client company.
"We have been offering WebRTC related services to our clients since the inception of WebRTC. Now, this technology is at a stable stage and can be used by any company. There are many companies that offer the services related to this solution, but we have WebRTC experts and practical experience that makes us stand out from our competitors. We have empowered many call centers and support centers by integrating the WebRTC based web phone in it. Now, we are empowering diversified businesses with custom WebRTC services and solutions.", a shared representative of the company.
About Elisiontec
Elision Technolab LLP aka Elisiontec is a leading VoIP company. It is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company is offering customization and development service in different VoIP technologies and platforms such as Asterisk, FreeSWITCH, Kamailio, WebRTC, etc. To learn more about its services in WebRTC, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/
