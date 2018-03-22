 
Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

AFS Continues to be Identified as One of the Best Providers of Critical Business Functions by CGT

One of the Best Solution Providers of Critical Business Functions List in the Annual Consumer Goods Technology (CGT) Readers' Choice. AFS is recognized for Customer Relationship Management, Trade Promotion Management and Retail Execution.
 
 
PHOENIX - March 27, 2018 - PRLog -- AFS Technologies, (AFS) the global provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies, has been voted into several categories of the "Best in Class" Top List of Business Solution Providers in the Annual Consumer Goods Technology (CGT) Readers' Choice 2018. AFS has be recognized in the following categories:

CRM
TPM
Retail Execution

"To be voted within the Top Best in Class Providers List is an amazing accomplishment - especially among such a crowded landscape today. What an honor to receive this recognition by your customers and, the fact that they took the time to vote and participate is just fantastic! This is quite telling and clearly reinforces your continued commitment and opportunity in this vital market and the criticality of staying connected with the market." noted editor of CGT, Alarice Padilla Rajagopal.

AFS delivers a number of purpose-built software solutions to help consumer goods manufacturers manage trade promotions and execution at the retail shelf, including: AFS™ Trade Promotion Management Retail (http://tpm.afsi.com/), AFS™ Trade Promotion Management Foodservice (http://tpm.afsi.com/), AFS™ Retail Execution (http://re.afsi.com/), AFS™ Direct Store Delivery (http://dsdsc.afsi.com/) and AFS™ G2 Data Analytics (http://www.afsi.com/data-insights-g2-analytics-software/).

"We feel the recognition we are getting from the industry and the analysts, along with being named a Top Tier Global ISV Partner with Microsoft, highlights our new standing as a top solution provider and we are honored to be recognized by our valued consumer goods clients as a "Best in Class Provider" across our suite of purpose-built software solutions." noted Joe Bellini, CEO, AFS Technologies. "You only have to look at this year's Forbes Top 25 Food & Beverage companies to see AFS' dominance in this space serving 7 of the top 10 companies. Of course, our Tier 2 and 3 customers are always top of mind as well as our team focuses on developing and delivering software solutions that drive competitive advantage in the last mile. I would like to personally thank our customers for their support."

About Consumer Goods Technology

Consumer Goods Technology (CGT), an integrated media brand, is the leading resource for consumer goods executives looking to improve business performance. Delivering content in print, online and face-to-face, CGT reaches an audience of more than 76,000 consumer goods executives working at the intersection of business and technology ranging from managers and directors to VPs and CIOs. CGT also covers business and technology trends in all major segments of the consumer goods sector, including Food, Beverage, Packaged Goods, Health & Beauty, Consumer Electronics, Apparel and Footwear. For more information on CGT, visit www.consumergoods.com.

About AFS Technologies

AFS Technologies (AFS) is the leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 31-year history, AFS serves more than 1,100 customers of all sizes in more than 50 countries around the world. The AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.

To learn more about AFS, visit www.afsi.com.

