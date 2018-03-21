Pandamoon Publishing Acquires PROJECT 137 Series and Welcomes New Author, Seth Augenstein

News By Tag
"But when teenage lovers die unexpectedly on Pandolfi's watch, his obsession with finding the killer becomes all-consuming. With the help of his mentor, Old Man Cornelius Wetherspoon, Pandolfi investigates a phantom force at work in the hospital, as patients keep dropping dead from strange diseases that should no longer exist at the end of the 21st century," Kramer adds.
PROJECT 137 is a gripping tale that follows little-known history: the real-life foundation for the U.S. biological warfare program – and how the American military cut deals with war criminals in exchange for the most depraved knowledge imaginable. It is a welcome addition to Pandamoon Publishing's growing catalog of mystery suspense thrillers including CHIMERA CATALYST by Susan Kuchinskas, and The UNRAVELING of BRENDAN MEEKS by Brian Cohn.
"Pandamoon Publishing is the future of crafting books for the 21st century market, with the reader squarely in mind. From the feel of paperbacks, to the latest electronic screens and the coming audiobook library, Pandamoon is bringing the best stories right to the audience's eyes and ears. To bring PROJECT 137 to the public through Pandamoon is a dream come true," Augenstein says.
Seth Augenstein spent a decade as a journalist writing for New Jersey newspapers, most recently The Star-Ledger. He currently writes about true-life horror and crime solving for Forensic Magazine. His fiction has appeared in Writer's Digest, Squalorly, the Molotov Cocktail, the Kudzu Review, Ginosko, and other magazines and podcasts, with a handful due to appear in 2018 in the Manawaker Studio Flash Fiction Podcast, the Manor House podcast, and Bete Noir magazine.
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at www.pandamoonpublishing.com.
