Pandamoon Publishing Acquires PROJECT 137 Series and Welcomes New Author, Seth Augenstein

-- Pandamoon Publishing is always looking for new talent and fresh ideas. We've found both in Seth Augenstein's medical suspense thriller set in the near future, PROJECT 137. "Doctor Joe Pandolfi struggles to uphold the Hippocratic Oath in the post-Blackout United States of America, saving patients at his hospital with the best technologies available in 2087. His home life is one of happy expectation, as he and his wife Mary prepare to become parents, after a medical 'miracle' makes their dream possible," says Zara Kramer, Publisher at Pandamoon Publishing."But when teenage lovers die unexpectedly on Pandolfi's watch, his obsession with finding the killer becomes all-consuming. With the help of his mentor, Old Man Cornelius Wetherspoon, Pandolfi investigates a phantom force at work in the hospital, as patients keep dropping dead from strange diseases that should no longer exist at the end of the 21st century," Kramer adds.PROJECT 137 is a gripping tale that follows little-known history: the real-life foundation for the U.S. biological warfare program – and how the American military cut deals with war criminals in exchange for the most depraved knowledge imaginable. It is a welcome addition to Pandamoon Publishing's growing catalog of mystery suspense thrillers including CHIMERA CATALYST by Susan Kuchinskas, and The UNRAVELING of BRENDAN MEEKS by Brian Cohn."Pandamoon Publishing is the future of crafting books for the 21century market, with the reader squarely in mind. From the feel of paperbacks, to the latest electronic screens and the coming audiobook library, Pandamoon is bringing the best stories right to the audience's eyes and ears. To bring PROJECT 137 to the public through Pandamoon is a dream come true," Augenstein says.Seth Augenstein spent a decade as a journalist writing for New Jersey newspapers, most recently. He currently writes about true-life horror and crime solving for. His fiction has appeared in, the, the, and other magazines and podcasts, with a handful due to appear in 2018 in the Manawaker Studio Flash Fiction Podcast, the Manor House podcast, andmagazine.Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at www.pandamoonpublishing.com