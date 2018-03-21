News By Tag
OnPar Technologies Named One of 2018 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®
To compile the annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have obtained these elite designations—
OnPar Technologies is a cloud first, full service Microsoft partner dedicated to delivering transformative technology solutions to help businesses prosper in the digital age. All OnPar technicians are Microsoft certified and complete ongoing technology training to stay up-to-date on all the latest technological advancements within the industry.
"Being named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 list is no small feat," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies have distinguished themselves with multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations and partner program designations from the industry's most prestigious technology providers. Their pursuit of deep expertise and broader skill sets in a wide range of technologies and IT practices demonstrates an impressive commitment to elevating their businesses—and to providing the best possible customer experience."
"In this digital age, it is crucial that IT solution providers are keeping up with the latest trends in technology. As a managed IT service provider, we understand that our clients rely on us to be certified, well-informed, and always present them with the newest technology products and security information"
About OnPar Technologies
OnPar Technologies was named the Microsoft US SMB East Region Partner of the Year in 2017, and the US SMB Champions Club Southeast Partner of the Year in 2016- making them one of the top Microsoft partners on the East Coast. With various technology certifications, OnPar Technologies is a recognized expert at the forefront of Microsoft technology advancements and couples these powerful technologies to empower our customers and transform businesses.
