OnPar Technologies Named 2017 Microsoft US SMB East Region Partner of the Year
The Partner of the Year award recognizes OnPar Technologies' growth and leadership in the SMB market achieved by helping companies leverage technology for business transformation.
"We are thrilled to once again earn recognition as one of the top Microsoft Partners in the United States." said Jeremy McParlan, CEO of OnPar Technologies. "The award we received last year was significant, but the US SMB East Region Partner of the Year award covers a broader and more competitive landscape. A truly remarkable achievement for a company our size."
For over 10 years, OnPar Technologies has been helping companies remain competitive and undergo digital transformation with custom-fit technology solutions built around the Microsoft Cloud.
OnPar Technologies is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner and holds multiple Microsoft competencies including Gold Cloud Platform, Gold Cloud Productivity, Gold Enterprise Mobility Management, Gold Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions and Gold Windows and Devices. As a Direct 1-Tier Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), OnPar specializes in Microsoft Licensing, Office 365 Implementations, Windows 10 Deployment, SharePoint Development, Skype for Business and Azure Cloud Solutions.
