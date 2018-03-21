News By Tag
First Guard Coatings Announces Territory Expansion For Slip and Fall Prevention Services
Slip Prevention Leader Expands to Atlanta, Orlando, South Florida
"We started this Company in Fort Worth, Texas where we grew our operations and perfected our product and service. We then grew to cover all of Texas, and rapidly added New Orleans, the Phoenix area and Las Vegas to our service areas. Today we are so pleased to announce that we are expanding our slip and fall prevention solutions to Atlanta, Orlando, and South Florida including West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami," said Pat Forbes, Founder of First Guard Coatings.
According to the National Safety Council approximately 25,000 people a day are victims to slip and fall accidents with claims related to these accidents amounting to over $30 Billion per annum. In fact, according to the National Floor Safety Institute, America's supermarkets spend over $450 Million per year defending slip and fall claims. "At First Guard our number one mission is safety. Slip and fall is always on the mind of our restaurant group clients. It is an ever-present risk and a problem for which we strive each day to be a part of the solution. As our restaurant industry partners can attest, our product works," Forbes added.
First Guard Coatings is a proprietary eco-friendly floor coating that applies clear, without any harmful fumes or chemicals. The application of First Guard can increase the slip coefficient of a wide array of surfaces including tile, concrete and wood, which may significantly decrease slip and fall incidents.
Contact:
Alan Murphy
VP, Marketing
E:alan@firstguardcoatings.com
Tel: 888-804-2590 x920
About First Guard Coatings
First Guard Coatings (http://www.firstguardcoatings.com) is Americas Slip and Fall Prevention Team with its in-house service professionals applying First Guard's proprietary super grip non slip eco-friendly floor coating in restaurant and commercial environments in major markets spanning from Las Vegas to Miami.
