News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SmartBear is Only Vendor Scored in Top 4 Product Scores for 5 Use Cases in Gartner's Critical Cap
SmartBear Recognized in Capabilities in Continuous Testing, Open Source-Based Testing Acceleration, Progressive Web Apps/Responsive Web/Native Apps, API/Web Service Testing, and End-to-End Testing Use Cases
"TestComplete (https://smartbear.com/
SmartBear is listed in the Critical Capabilities report with the following other providers: CA Technologies, Tricentis, Microsoft, IBM, TestPlant, Parasoft, Micro Focus' Unified Functional Testing, Micro Focus' (Silk Test), and Ranorex. Aside from in-product benefits, working with SmartBear brings advantages such as designated customer success reps, access to an active community (https://community.smartbear.com/)
"SmartBear products make automating UI and API tests fast and easy across desktop, web, mobile, API, IoT, and more," said Ryan Lloyd (https://www.linkedin.com/
SmartBear continues to deliver strong customer success and expand the portfolio of software test automation tools.
[1] Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Software Test Automation, by Joachim Herschmann, Thomas E. Murphy, Jim Scheibmeir, February 5, 2018.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About SmartBear Software
Supporting more than six million software professionals and over 22,000 companies in 194 countries, SmartBear is the leader in software quality tools for teams. The company's products help deliver the highest quality and best performing software possible while helping teams ship code at nearly impossible velocities. With products for API testing, UI testing, code review and performance monitoring across mobile, web and desktop applications, SmartBear equips every development, testing and operations team member with the tools to ensure quality at every stage of the software cycle. For more information, visit: http://smartbear.com, or for the SmartBear community, go to: LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact:
Tracy Wemett
BroadPR
+1-617-868-5031
tracy@broadpr.com
All trademarks recognized.
#
Contact
Tracy Wemett
BroadPR
tracy@broadpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse