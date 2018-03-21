 
March 2018
SmartBear is Only Vendor Scored in Top 4 Product Scores for 5 Use Cases in Gartner's Critical Cap

SmartBear Recognized in Capabilities in Continuous Testing, Open Source-Based Testing Acceleration, Progressive Web Apps/Responsive Web/Native Apps, API/Web Service Testing, and End-to-End Testing Use Cases
 
 
SOMERVILLE, Mass. - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- SmartBear (https://smartbear.com/), the leader in software quality tools for teams, is the only vendor that scored in the top four product scores for all five use cases (https://www.gartner.com/document/3852266) in Gartner's 2018 Critical Capabilities for Software Test Automation (https://www.gartner.com/doc/3852266/critical-capabilities-software-test-automation)[1]. Gartner (https://www.gartner.com/technology/home.jsp), the world's leading information technology research and advisory company, analyzed 10 vendors in the use case areas of Continuous Testing, Open Source-Based Testing Acceleration, Progressive Web Apps/Native Apps/Responsive Web, API/Web Service Testing, and End-to-End Testing. SmartBear believes that this recognizes the long-standing commitment SmartBear has made to provide test automation tools that are robust, yet easy to try, implement and use by software quality teams with any level of testing experience, technical expertise, and on any platform.

"TestComplete (https://smartbear.com/product/testcomplete/overview/)has allowed O'Reilly to easily convert thousands of manual tests to automated tests, seamlessly integrating into our testing ecosystem," said Carson Underwood (https://www.linkedin.com/in/cunderw/), QA Automation Supervisor at O'Reilly Auto Parts (https://corporate.oreillyauto.com/corporate/). "TestComplete has allowed my team to scale our automation efforts and make sure we're releasing a high quality product to all of our customers while greatly decreasing our testing cycle."

SmartBear is listed in the Critical Capabilities report with the following other providers: CA Technologies, Tricentis, Microsoft, IBM, TestPlant, Parasoft, Micro Focus' Unified Functional Testing, Micro Focus' (Silk Test), and Ranorex. Aside from in-product benefits, working with SmartBear brings advantages such as designated customer success reps, access to an active community (https://community.smartbear.com/) with responses within 60 minutes of a post, and free training and support.

"SmartBear products make automating UI and API tests fast and easy across desktop, web, mobile, API, IoT, and more," said Ryan Lloyd (https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryanlloyd/), VP of Products, Test and Development at SmartBear. "Our active community, superior customer support, and onboarding experience allow teams to get up-and-running quickly. Together, our portfolio of products and customer service allows customers to realize rapid time to value in an environment where there is ever-increasing pressure to deliver high quality software, faster."

SmartBear continues to deliver strong customer success and expand the portfolio of software test automation tools.

[1] Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Software Test Automation, by Joachim Herschmann, Thomas E. Murphy, Jim Scheibmeir, February 5, 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SmartBear Software

Supporting more than six million software professionals and over 22,000 companies in 194 countries, SmartBear is the leader in software quality tools for teams. The company's products help deliver the highest quality and best performing software possible while helping teams ship code at nearly impossible velocities. With products for API testing, UI testing, code review and performance monitoring across mobile, web and desktop applications, SmartBear equips every development, testing and operations team member with the tools to ensure quality at every stage of the software cycle. For more information, visit: http://smartbear.com, or for the SmartBear community, go to: LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartbear-software), Twitter (http://twitter.com/smartbear) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/smartbear).

Contact:

Tracy Wemett

BroadPR

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com

All trademarks recognized.

#

Tracy Wemett
BroadPR
tracy@broadpr.com
Source:SmartBear Software
