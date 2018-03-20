Artist Celebrates Women's History Month as the Start of Holy Week with Art about the Virgin Mary

INGLEWOOD, Calif.
- March 25, 2018
-- Los Angeles, California, GRACE DIVINE artist, is exhibiting two paintings at the Art Landing Gallery in Los Angeles "Show About Women." The group show features artwork by over 30 women artists and has a theme of women's empowerment. And in particular, the two paintings by Grace Divine focus on motherhood. One, features an image of the Virgin Mary, a very popular theme with Latin-American artists. The piece represents a sacred effigy and is a commentary on the hardships of motherhood as it commemorates the tremendous sacrifice made by all mothers. The painting, made of mixed media includes crystals, gemstones and found object over gilded paint, oil and acrylic. What is fascinating about the work is its transparency as the organs of the mother are visible via the paint and the Savior is displayed as a fetus within the womb. The second painting explodes with color as it creates a narrative story of the process of fertilization with both male and female counterparts facing each other in a dramatic cascade of warm and living colors.
The art show will be up till April 5 and it is located at the Art Landing Gallery on 1146 S. Inglewood Avenue, California 90301.
To find out more, visit the artist's website www.GraceDivine.com