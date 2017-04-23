News By Tag
Art and Book Responds to News about 730,000 Missing Elephants in Africa
HEADLINE:
Art Responds to News about 730,000 Missing Elephants in Africa
What Happened to 730,000 Missing Elephants in Africa?
Newport Beach, California, April 26 2017, GRACE DIVINE artist, has released a new art series and published a book to raise awareness to the TRAGIC disappearance of 730,000 elephants from protected areas in Africa. Poaching and the Ivory trades are blamed. The art series Titled: "Tears for Elephants" wants to remind the public and asks them to get informed and to get involved in helping elephants in this most horrific and sad tragedy.
This art series and book are part of what the artist author, Grace Divine calls, CHALLENGE 2017. Challenge 2017 is a challenge that the artist has undertaken for herself TO PAINT 1000 PAINTINGS in the year 2017 in order to disseminate important HUMANITARIAN CAUSES.
GRACE DIVINE has invited the public to join her in Challenge 2017 and to challenge themselves, this year, to do something positive every day, no matter how small. To find out more, please go to www.GraceDivine.com and link to CHALLENGE 2017.
To find out more, please call 949-836-6540, or visit her web site www.GraceDivine.com
