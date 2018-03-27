 
Industry News





Arthur Levy announced as the Artist in Residence for April at Sanctuary on Camelback Resort

 
 
Arthur Levy
Arthur Levy
 
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Arthur Levy will be the sixth Artist in Residence this season at the beautiful Sanctuary on Camelback Resort. This renowned encaustic painter's work will be showcased at the resort and will be on display through the end of April. On Tuesday April 10, 2018 the Sanctuary on Camelback will host "Sunset Cocktails with the featured Artist Arthur Levy". The Sunset Artist Reception will take place from 5:30pm-7:30pm at the Paradise Views Terrace. In-house guests and the local community can meet Levy while enjoying the spectacular sunset and dramatic setting over light fare and wine.

Arthur Levy found a passion for art early on, majoring in fine art and painting as an undergraduate, he then attended the prestigious Georgetown University School of Medicine. Seven years later, after his residency and fellowship, Levy began a 27 year career in Cardiovascular surgery in Atlanta. After retirement he returned to the art world, exploring the encaustic medium, which Levy says he has been developing his techniques as well as his voice for the past 18 years.

Throughout his life and work, Levy has continued to be fascinated by and explore art and science with his work centering on the concept of "Beginnings." Through his artwork he is able to delve into a variety of captivating subjects preferring to work in series, which include "Renaissance men, cellular forms, the Big Bang Theory, the cosmos and the origin of language, melding those concepts and ideas.

Levy "became entranced with the encaustic technique", who had dabbled in other mediums in the past including Tempera, Acrylic and Oil, but sought more texture in his work. He began using paste, cement and acrylic substrates ultimately discovering encaustic, intrigued by the process, the resulting texture and its history. "The word encaustic comes from the Greek, "Encaustikos" meaning "to heat or burn" using heat at every stage, the encaustic medium consisting of beeswax, resin and pigment," a process that Levy enjoys and utilizes when creating his artworks today. During his Artist in Residence at Sanctuary on Camelback he will be showcasing his encaustic painting series "Cosmic Perspectives" examining the infinite beauty of the cosmos. For more about this talented artist visit ALevyEncaustics.com (http://www.alevyencaustics.com)

Sanctuary on Camelback will host Artist Workshops with Arthur Levy at Praying Monk (this is a beautiful room attached to the Elements restaurant) on Saturday, April 14 and Saturday, April 21 from 10:30am – 12:30pm at Praying Monk, for the cost of $125 per person. Following each workshop participants can join the artist for a group lunch at Elements Restaurant (Lunch includes a three-course prix fixed menu offered at an addition.) *Spaces are limited and advance reservations are required for each Artist Workshop. Our intimate artist workshops are limited to seven guests. Spaces are limited so to reserve a spot call Alison Bontrager at (480) 607-2321 (mailto:480)%20607-2321) or email at abontrager@sanctuaryaz.com.

Sanctuary's "Artist in Residence" program provides the opportunity to meet and learn from spectacular artists across a wide variety of mediums in Sanctuary's inspirational setting. Sanctuary on Camelback Resort is located at 5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253. For information about the Artist in Residence program visit https://www.sanctuaryoncamelback.com/dining/special-events/artist-in-residence/.

Arthur Levy
Page Updated Last on: Mar 27, 2018
