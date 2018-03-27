News By Tag
Arthur Levy announced as the Artist in Residence for April at Sanctuary on Camelback Resort
Arthur Levy found a passion for art early on, majoring in fine art and painting as an undergraduate, he then attended the prestigious Georgetown University School of Medicine. Seven years later, after his residency and fellowship, Levy began a 27 year career in Cardiovascular surgery in Atlanta. After retirement he returned to the art world, exploring the encaustic medium, which Levy says he has been developing his techniques as well as his voice for the past 18 years.
Throughout his life and work, Levy has continued to be fascinated by and explore art and science with his work centering on the concept of "Beginnings."
Levy "became entranced with the encaustic technique", who had dabbled in other mediums in the past including Tempera, Acrylic and Oil, but sought more texture in his work. He began using paste, cement and acrylic substrates ultimately discovering encaustic, intrigued by the process, the resulting texture and its history. "The word encaustic comes from the Greek, "Encaustikos"
Sanctuary on Camelback will host Artist Workshops with Arthur Levy at Praying Monk (this is a beautiful room attached to the Elements restaurant) on Saturday, April 14 and Saturday, April 21 from 10:30am – 12:30pm at Praying Monk, for the cost of $125 per person. Following each workshop participants can join the artist for a group lunch at Elements Restaurant (Lunch includes a three-course prix fixed menu offered at an addition.) *Spaces are limited and advance reservations are required for each Artist Workshop. Our intimate artist workshops are limited to seven guests. Spaces are limited so to reserve a spot call Alison Bontrager at (480) 607-2321 (mailto:480)%20607-
Sanctuary's "Artist in Residence" program provides the opportunity to meet and learn from spectacular artists across a wide variety of mediums in Sanctuary's inspirational setting. Sanctuary on Camelback Resort is located at 5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253. For information about the Artist in Residence program visit https://www.sanctuaryoncamelback.com/
