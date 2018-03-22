Axiomtek Announces the Arrival of its Compact, Highly Versatile Pico-ITX Motherboard– The PICO316

Axiomtek's PICO316 is feature-rich and highly versatile motherboard for IIoT applications with graphic-intensive requirements.

Axiomtek's latest pico-ITX embedded board, the PICO316

-- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading design and manufacturing companies of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to introduce its new, a fanless pico-ITX motherboard featuring the low-power consumption Intel® Pentium® processor N4200 or Celeron® processor N3350. The palm-sized board is feature-rich, expandable and highly versatile for integration into a variety of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications including those with graphic-intensive requirements. Theis suitable for a variety of applications such as automation control, medical imaging, digital signage, gaming and more.Thecomes with multiple I/O connectors, including two USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 port in type A, two USB 3.0 port in type C, one Gigabit Ethernet port (built-in Intel® Ethernet controller i211AT), two RS-232 ports, one SATA-600 connector and one audio port. It is expandable, with one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot supporting mSATA. It offers a dual display capability through 18/24 single/dual channel LVDS and HDMI ports. It also has one DDR3L-1867 SO-DIMM slot with up to 8 GB of system memory. The compactcan withstand operations in harsh environments. It has a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C (-4°F to +140°F). This pico-ITX motherboard is equipped with a watchdog timer for reliable operation. It also supports Axiomtek's proprietary device monitoring and remote management software, the AXView 2.0."Theis a feature-rich, flexible and customizable pico-ITX form factor motherboard that is a great choice for many IIoT applications. For example, its SMBus interface offers smart battery support. Its PCIe Mini Card slot gives the board flexibility and ease of expansion needed for a fast deployment. The variety of I/O connectors are offered with the same principle in mind – to deliver true customer value with a wealth of useful features and flexibility that will allow for less integration hassles," said Michelle Mi, a product manager of the Motherboard Division at Axiomtek."Theis now available for purchase. For more information, please visitor contact us at• Intel® Pentium® processor N4200 or Celeron® processor N3350• One GbE LAN port, two COM ports, two USB 2.0 ports and three USB 3.0 ports• PCI Express Mini Card slot with mSATA support• One 204-pin DDR3L-1867 SO-DIMM slot, up to 8GB• Wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C (or optional -20°C to +70°C)• Mounting options include panel mount, wall mount, VESA arm and desktop standAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.