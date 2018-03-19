Streetone Inc closes seed round of $500K To Disrupt Digital Advisors By Active Portfolio Selection

Media Contact

Mr.Seshadri Krishnan

skrishnan@streetone.com

212-203-2633 Mr.Seshadri Krishnan212-203-2633

End

-- StreetOne, Inc. announces the closing of $500K seed funding to aid and continue the company's efforts in stepping up investment for team building as well as the launching of an active alpha enhancing investment management service.The fully subscribed Seed Round will propel growth and contribute to building an adaptive, deep learning AI- based distributed computational framework which enable scalable investment management services and applications. The platform deploys advanced quantitative solutions for digital advisory and portfolio management services across clientele at low cost .StreetOne Investment ManagementLLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the privately held StreetOne, Inc. is a new, disruptive and a fourth generation digital advisory platform. The company is geared to serve an extensive segment of clients, including but not limited to self-directed, self-paced long or short term individual investors; commercial and community banks offering wealth management platforms to their customers; private family offices, portfolio managers and investment management firms looking to leverage off active portfolio management technology, solutions and insights offered by the company.The company understands the limitations of traditional pooled investment management methodology. StreetOne aims to disrupt the tradition and offer the advantages of separately managed accounts to the average retail investor. It aims to level the playing field between institutional style full service advisors, asset managers, hedge funds and small investors.StreetOne is inclined to leverage low cost computational power, quantitative modeling, data fusion and mining across large complex and disparate data sets blending data science and active portfolio management with the goal of becoming the clients' partner in their financial success. The result of such data-backed process is one that is simple and unlevered, carrying long term benefits with potential for superior returns.According to Mr. Seshadri Krishnan, the CEO of StreetOne, Inc. the company has built robust algorithms, a distributed technology platform and a great pricing structure. With these in place, StreetOne is able to make cloud- based applications accessible, affordable and usable in the broader marketplace. And despite the sophisticated-sounding process, StreetOne's ultimate goal is to make investing simple.With that said, the company offers a fully automated digital investment management service to individual investors; small savings oriented; low to medium net worth clientele who are willing to avoid high advisory fees, passive management style, load factors and lock-in fees. The Company is looking to gain exposure to equity markets with a defined risk tolerance level and seeking delegated, simple, automated, active investment management with unlimited trading and rebalancing.Mr. Krishnan is pleased to share the news of their successful closure of the seed investment round to bring the platform live and begin client on boarding. "The Company and its management are excited to collaborate with our investors, customers and partners as we work to build a great company," stated company's CEO.The distributed computational framework powered by AI and data science is set to scale as its active management of strategies is uniquely structured, screened and designed with individual security selections scanned from 10,000 stocks and ETFs combined. "Frankly, it is not a typical robo-advisor like other front-runners in the market. The strategies are actively managed, monitored and balanced across each individual customer account, minimizing the potential for downside risks," Mr. Krishnan adds. The recent volatility in markets and the out-performance is a testimony to the Firm's superior analytics and core strengths.