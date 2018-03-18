Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes FASTSIGNS as a Trustee Member

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes FASTSIGNS as a Trustee Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as FASTSIGNS will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.At FASTSIGNS® of Miami, FL - Airport Area, you get visual communications solutions including sign and graphic consultation and design, production, delivery and installation services. Whether you need architectural signs, vehicle graphics, point-of-purchase posters or a building identification sign, we're more than ready to help you meet your visual communications goals.When you trust your project to FASTSIGNS® of Miami, FL - Airport Area you'll be working with the most experienced professionals in the industry-people who understand that your signs and graphics are the face your business presents to the world. We'll review the principles and priorities that drive your business and work with you to execute your project accurately, on time and on budget.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.