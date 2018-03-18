News By Tag
Physician Sensitivity Training Courses Offered From Physician Reputation Management Agency
In response to the increasing number of physicians seeking reputation management & restoration, national agency PRM is offering physician sensitivity training alongside their reputation management service
"We're finding that more and more physicians are coming to us with concerns about their reputation after negative feedback is left on Healthgrades, Vitals, and RateMDs. We offer an amazing solution to protect and repair their reputation, but it's only helpful if the physician and staff at the practice are providing a satisfying patient experience. With our new program, we're able to help practices and health systems correct behaviors that could be causing the negative feedback. Pairing this with our reputation management platform means that physicians & health systems have the ultimate protection for their reputation.
From the website: "Doctors are trained extensively on how to diagnose and treat patient ailments, but little to no emphasis has been placed on effective and empathetic communication skill building. Sensitivity training for doctors and medical staff is a smart investment in reducing overall liability & complaints while improving patient satisfaction. Our training focuses on building real world, actionable skills in communication that fosters a culture of respect and harmony. We base our techniques on solid data and solutions developed by psychologists. Sensitivity training not only ensures the doctors deal with patients in an empathetic manner that creates an enhanced patient experience; it also facilitates a respectful and harassment free workplace for the physician, nurses and other hospital staff.
One of the top reasons personal relationships fail is due to poor communication. You can extend this concept to your practice – you will lose valued team members and patients if your communication skills are lacking. We focus on easy to implement techniques that convey respect, attention, and understanding;
Sensitivity Training Benefits:
Establish a foundation for healthy interaction between staff and patients
Reduce negative online reviews from former staff and patients
Build strong working relationships through effective, smart dialogue
Improve patient satisfaction, compliance, and outcomes
Communicate more professionally and effectively with co-workers & patients
Reduce legal liability by documenting sensitivity training
Learn how to sensitively approach cultural, generational, sexual orientation, religious and other differences
Learn communication skills that can remove perceived insensitivity before it begins
Reinforce your hospital or practice's anti-harassment and discrimination policies
Ensure that your policies regarding patient care are understood and followed
Strengthen your online reputation management program
Course Outline:
I. Fundamentals
Review the realities of insensitivity, discrimination and harassment
Identify the importance of sensitivity training for doctors
Participate in a sensitivity & bias assessment
Identifying special groups: gender issues, LGBTQ, cultural issues, religion, age & generational issues
Understand the importance of being sensitive to different peoples
Identify individual responsibility in preventing insensitivity or harassment
Realize how communication style can contribute to insensitivity & perceived disrespect
II. Building Communication Skills
Define what a respectful health care environment should look like in your organization
Gain an improved understanding of the right attitudes to create a respectful workplace
Learn the communication skills to succeed in a diverse healthcare environment
Incorporate respect for yourself and others as a core value
Define and explain both real and perceived insensitivity, discrimination or harassment
Identify the 10 most common patterns of insensitivity & disrespectful behavior
Develop the foundation for a sensitive and inclusive healthcare and work environment
III. Policy & Legal Review
Understand the legal liabilities of insensitivity, discrimination and harassment
Communicate & review hospital or practice anti-harassment/
Identify state and federally protected groups
Learn the steps necessary to establish the correct workplace environment
Communicate and work more effectively with different people and personalities
Understand how communication styles can affect people's perceptions understandings
Review courteous & respectful communication
Review courteous and respectful behavior in healthcare settings
Develop an individual action plan to increase sensitivity & respectful communication
Programs include 1-on-1 Coaching, either done on site or remote. Physicians can expect to dedicate 9 hours total to training – if done on site, it's a full day seminar, if remote the training sessions are split into manageable 1-2 hour chunks of time. Group training program can also be arranged for physician group that are not addressing specific concerns & scenarios. Currently, these programs are limited to Physician Referral Marketing current clients who under contract for 6 months of more of Reputation Management services.
Laura says "Our 1-on-1 remote program is a guided program conducted via a HIPAA secure web platform. The program itself is approximately 9 hours, broken into 1 to 2 hour increments for physician convenience. Sessions can be conducted after hours, before work, during lunch hours - we work around the physician's schedule. Portions of the program dealing with communication are conducted by a licensed psychologist, all other portions are led by our in-house compliance team. If specific scenarios and issues are identified prior to the start of the program, we can cater to those."
Physician Referral Marketing is also planning on launching a Disruptive Physician Training course more geared to helping physicians and staff with interpersonal communication issues that cause conflict in the workplace and undermine the ability to deliver successful outcomes and staff satisfaction.
For more information, visit https://physicianreferralmarketing.com/
Contact
Alex Destefanis
***@physicianreferralmarketing.com
