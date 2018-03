Physician Sensitivity Training Courses Offered From Physician Reputation Management Agency

In response to the increasing number of physicians seeking reputation management & restoration, national agency PRM is offering physician sensitivity training alongside their reputation management service

Physician Sensitivity Training - 1 on 1 Remote Training & Group Sessions

-- Advertising agency Physician Referral Marketing, with 3 locations serving specialist physicians nationwide, has launched a Physician Sensitivity Training Program in response to the growing demand for physician reputation management services."We're finding that more and more physicians are coming to us with concerns about their reputation after negative feedback is left on Healthgrades, Vitals, and RateMDs. We offer an amazing solution to protect and repair their reputation, but it's only helpful if the physician and staff at the practice are providing a satisfying patient experience. With our new program, we're able to help practices and health systems correct behaviors that could be causing the negative feedback. Pairing this with our reputation management platform means that physicians & health systems have the ultimate protection for their reputation.From the website: "Doctors are trained extensively on how to diagnose and treat patient ailments, but little to no emphasis has been placed on effective and empathetic communication skill building. Sensitivity training for doctors and medical staff is a smart investment in reducing overall liability & complaints while improving patient satisfaction. Our training focuses on building real world, actionable skills in communication that fosters a culture of respect and harmony. We base our techniques on solid data and solutions developed by psychologists. Sensitivity training not only ensures the doctors deal with patients in an empathetic manner that creates an enhanced patient experience; it also facilitates a respectful and harassment free workplace for the physician, nurses and other hospital staff.One of the top reasons personal relationships fail is due to poor communication. You can extend this concept to your practice – you will lose valued team members and patients if your communication skills are lacking. We focus on easy to implement techniques that convey respect, attention, and understanding;all vital elements on which patients judge a practice. Strong communication, a sense of caring and a treatment team that works together seamlessly are all vital to the patient's welfare, and can create an iron-clad reputation for both practice and clinician.Establish a foundation for healthy interaction between staff and patientsReduce negative online reviews from former staff and patientsBuild strong working relationships through effective, smart dialogueImprove patient satisfaction, compliance, and outcomesCommunicate more professionally and effectively with co-workers & patientsReduce legal liability by documenting sensitivity trainingLearn how to sensitively approach cultural, generational, sexual orientation, religious and other differencesLearn communication skills that can remove perceived insensitivity before it beginsReinforce your hospital or practice's anti-harassment and discrimination policiesEnsure that your policies regarding patient care are understood and followedStrengthen your online reputation management programReview the realities of insensitivity, discrimination and harassmentIdentify the importance of sensitivity training for doctorsParticipate in a sensitivity & bias assessmentIdentifying special groups: gender issues, LGBTQ, cultural issues, religion, age & generational issuesUnderstand the importance of being sensitive to different peoplesIdentify individual responsibility in preventing insensitivity or harassmentRealize how communication style can contribute to insensitivity & perceived disrespectDefine what a respectful health care environment should look like in your organizationGain an improved understanding of the right attitudes to create a respectful workplaceLearn the communication skills to succeed in a diverse healthcare environmentIncorporate respect for yourself and others as a core valueDefine and explain both real and perceived insensitivity, discrimination or harassmentIdentify the 10 most common patterns of insensitivity & disrespectful behaviorDevelop the foundation for a sensitive and inclusive healthcare and work environmentUnderstand the legal liabilities of insensitivity, discrimination and harassmentCommunicate & review hospital or practice anti-harassment/discrimination policies during sensitivity training for doctorsIdentify state and federally protected groupsLearn the steps necessary to establish the correct workplace environmentCommunicate and work more effectively with different people and personalitiesUnderstand how communication styles can affect people's perceptions understandingsReview courteous & respectful communicationReview courteous and respectful behavior in healthcare settingsDevelop an individual action plan to increase sensitivity & respectful communicationPrograms include 1-on-1 Coaching, either done on site or remote. Physicians can expect to dedicate 9 hours total to training – if done on site, it's a full day seminar, if remote the training sessions are split into manageable 1-2 hour chunks of time. Group training program can also be arranged for physician group that are not addressing specific concerns & scenarios. Currently, these programs are limited to Physician Referral Marketing current clients who under contract for 6 months of more of Reputation Management services.Laura says "Our 1-on-1 remote program is a guided program conducted via a HIPAA secure web platform. The program itself is approximately 9 hours, broken into 1 to 2 hour increments for physician convenience. Sessions can be conducted after hours, before work, during lunch hours - we work around the physician's schedule. Portions of the program dealing with communication are conducted by a licensed psychologist, all other portions are led by our in-house compliance team. If specific scenarios and issues are identified prior to the start of the program, we can cater to those."Physician Referral Marketing is also planning on launching a Disruptive Physician Training course more geared to helping physicians and staff with interpersonal communication issues that cause conflict in the workplace and undermine the ability to deliver successful outcomes and staff satisfaction.For more information, visit https://physicianreferralmarketing.com/ physician-sensitiv...