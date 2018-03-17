The Easter Bunny Has Arrived At Great Mall

Annual Easter Celebration Planned for Saturday, March 24th with Very Important Bunny and Pet Photo Experiences

-- The annual Great Mall Easter celebration is back! Simon®, a global leader in retail real estate, is once again hosting families at the newly renovated Great Mall for holiday festivities and photo opportunities. Fun Easter activities and events are scheduled all day long on Saturday, March 24, starting with pet photos from 9:00 – 11:00 AM and transitioning to the VIB (Very Important Bunny) experience from 11:30 – 6:00PM.Beginning at 11:30AM, families are invited to join the Easter Bunny and become a VIB (Very Important Bunny). All guests that visit the Easter Bunny between 11:30AM – 6:00PM will get an exclusive gift with their photo purchase, while supplies last."Great Mall puts shoppers and families first, which is why we are committed to hosting engaging and exciting events that enhance the overall shopping experience,"saidLynne Rice, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Great Mall. "The Easter Bunny Photo Experience is a fun and exciting way to get in the holiday spirit with your entire family."The Bunny Photo Experience is now open through March 31, 2018 at Great Mall from 10:00AM – 8:00PM dailyatGuest Service Court, in front of Entrance 2. Kids of all ages have the opportunity to stop by for a visit with the Bunny and take home a treasured snapshot and keepsake of the fun occasion.The Simon Bunny Photo Experience is again sponsored by GYMBOREE GROUP. The GYMBOREE fsbdt GROUP is a specialty retailer operating stores selling high-quality apparel and accessories for children under the Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet, Janie and Jack, and Crazy 8 brands.Great Mall guests will be pleased to find a newly updated shopping experience as renovations have recently completed. New lounge areas with soft seating offer shoppers an opportunity to relax and recharge during shopping breaks. New floor tiles complement the refreshed paint palette and updated ceiling fixtures include state-of-the-art LED lighting throughout the center and surrounding parking lot. Near Entrance 1, guests can enjoy the new Infiniti pool.Great Mall, the largest outlet and value retail shopping, entertainment and dinning destination in Northern California, provides the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, UNIQLO, H&M, Forever 21, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store and Michael Kors. Shoppers can dine at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, Red Robin, Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse, or catch a movie at Century Theatres 20.Great Mall, part of The Millsportfolio owned by Simon, is located at the intersection of Montague Expressway, Great Mall Parkway and Main Street in Milpitas, CA, between Highways 680 and 880, about 7 miles north of San Jose and 46 miles southeast of San Francisco. It is open regularly 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon–Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on Great Mall, please call (408) 956-2033 or visit www.greatmallbayarea.com. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/GreatMall and follow us on Twitter @ShopGreatMall and on Instagram @ShopGreatMall.Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and a S&P100 company (Simon Property Group). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.