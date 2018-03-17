Atlas Elite Entertainment welcomes new team on board, LaTrice Jackson

LOS ANGELES
- March 22, 2018
- PRLog
-- Atlas Elite Entertainment is excited to add to the company, their new partner and team, LaTrice Jackson. TJ is a San Francisco based talk-show host, author, screenwriter and voice-over actress, T.J. Speaks. She's a graduate of Richland College, alumni of Dominican University, and MasterClass attendee with Shonda Rhimes (Writing for Television), who spent a good portion of her childhood canvassing the shelves of her neighborhood library in Oak Cliff learning the art of storytelling. TJ joined the company, Atlas Elite Entertainment on March 21 2018. Having studied Business Administration, T.J. has had the good fortune to work in Corporate America as a representative and/or host for: Experian Credit Bureau, Bank of America, Lexus, Porsche North America and Century 21. By profession T.J. is a licensed Realtor with the California Bureau of Real Estate (CalBRE #01935535) and understands the importance of building relationships in the world of business in order to help communities thrive. TJ is also a author. As a professional writer, T.J. has published fsbdt two books "JUBA - Poems That Dance" (currently trending on bn.com, with distribution in Australia and Japan), along with her first novel "Boss Chick" (available via Amazon). She has been called on to produce promotional videos, editorials and voice-over media for the following entities: Indie Face Radio Podcast Show, Total Video Control, theTZelement Magazine, Tevin Campbell – recording artist (via Indie Face Radio), BBD – recording artist (via Indie Face Radio), OakBay Fit Clothing Company (via Indie Face Radio), Urban Network Digital&
MIQ (Back2Basics Summit), Gloria Goldwater – socialite and widow of the late John Goldwater (Creator of famed Archie Comic Strip), OURtv – Channel 78 Oakland and Sinkler Miller Medical Association (Oakland). T.J has a talk-show "TJ Speaks 2U" - powered by OURtv (Channel 78), and has an original stage play "Lookout Baltimore" (available for performance licensing), and if that's not enough, she's currently developing screenplays for television and film. Now as the newest partner with Atlas Elite Entertainment, T.J. will serve as host for AEE events, and will contribute to the day-to-day branding and promotion of AEE projects, events and artists as needed. T.J. Speaks is settling into her role as the newest partner with AEE, and looks forward to presenting audiences with content that will inspire others to walk in their purpose and utilize their God-given gifts. For more infomation about T.J. visit her website at https://www.tjspeaks.com/