Kentucky Resident Tiffany Reisz Named Finalist for National Award

The Night Mark by Tiffany Reisz

-- Romance Writers of Americais pleased to announce that the novelby author Tiffany Reisz has been named as a finalist in the Mainstream Fiction with a Central Romance category of the 2018 RITAawards. The RITA, the highest award of distinction in the romance publishing industry, recognizes excellence in published romance novels and novellas. The author is a resident of Lexington, Kentucky and a Kentucky native.Up to 2,000 romance novels and novellas from 13 different categories are judged each year in the RITA competition. After the first round of judging by fellow published romance authors, the competition narrows to approximately 100 finalists.Winners of the awards will be announced Thursday, July 19, 2018, at an Awards Ceremony to be held at the 38Annual RWA Conference in Denver, Colorado.A complete list of finalists and author photos can be found on the RWA website at www.rwa.org in the Contests fsbdt and Awards section. For further information about the RITA awards, e-mail contests@rwa.org or call 832-717-5200, ext. 127.