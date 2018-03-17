 
Industry News





March 2018
Kentucky Resident Tiffany Reisz Named Finalist for National Award

 
 
The Night Mark by Tiffany Reisz
The Night Mark by Tiffany Reisz
HOUSTON - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Romance Writers of America® is pleased to announce that the novel The Night Mark by author Tiffany Reisz has been named as a finalist in the Mainstream Fiction with a Central Romance category of the 2018 RITA® awards. The RITA, the highest award of distinction in the romance publishing industry, recognizes excellence in published romance novels and novellas. The author is a resident of Lexington, Kentucky and a Kentucky native.

Up to 2,000 romance novels and novellas from 13 different categories are judged each year in the RITA competition. After the first round of judging by fellow published romance authors, the competition narrows to approximately 100 finalists.

Winners of the awards will be announced Thursday, July 19, 2018, at an Awards Ceremony to be held at the 38th Annual RWA Conference in Denver, Colorado.

A complete list of finalists and author photos can be found on the RWA website at www.rwa.org in the Contests fsbdt and Awards section. For further information about the RITA awards, e-mail contests@rwa.org or call 832-717-5200, ext. 127.

Romance Writers of America advances the professional and common business interests of career-focused romance writers through networking and advocacy. The association has more than 10,000 members in the United States and abroad. For more information about RWA, our contests, or romance fiction, please visit www.rwa.org.
Romance Writers of America
Email:***@rwa.org
