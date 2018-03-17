News By Tag
New service being offered in Logan County, Ohio to help concerned families of older drivers
This program offers 'new-relief' to families concerned about a loved one's safe driving abilities as they relate to the natural aging process.
The "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional certification program has been designed to equip Blakely and other professionals throughout the United States with tools necessary to help older drivers and their families work through the complicated issue of age-related diminishing driving skills.
Blakely serves as the Logan County mobility manager and is headquartered at RTC Services in Bellefontaine. Having received this certification, fsbdt Blakely is now well-suited to provide older drivers and their families with a very specific program that will help make decisions on how to keep the older driver safe.
Blakely explains "The 'Beyond Driving with Dignity' program provides concerned families with a solution to their concerns. This program offers 'new-relief' to families concerned about a loved-one's safe driving abilities as they relate to the natural aging process." Blakely will begin providing her new services throughout the greater Logan County area effective immediately. She can be reached at 937-539-3351 or by email at tblakely@tlcrtc.org.
Certification in the Beyond Driving with Dignity program is designed to be a common-sense approach to facilitate (and often times mediate!) rational, common-sense driving-related solutions based on tangible facts and personal observations. The "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional will receive annual in-service trainings and is required to meet standards of professionalism to maintain their certification.
For more information on the program please visit www.keepingussafe.org. Media inquiries are asked to call 216-904-8841 for more information.
Matt Gurwell
Founder, Keeping Us Safe
***@keepingussafe.org
8779078841
