March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Kopp Glass Announces New Research on Increasing the Power and Efficiency of UV-C LED Devices

 
PITTSBURGH - March 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Kopp Glass has released a technical presentation of a comparative study on how optics can be used to increase UV-C LED efficiency and power titled," Custom Molded UV-C Transmitting Glass Optics". An overview of the study is now available for public download.  The study was recently presented to industry professionals at the acclaimed International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA) Americas 2018 conference by Brian Jasenak, Sr. Product Development Engineer.

The study demonstrates how molded glass optics help to produce homogenized irradiance distributions while maintaining a high level of efficiency and power when paired with UV-C LEDs. Kopp completed this research to demonstrate the potential for transitioning UV-C LED devices into higher powered applications. The addition of a low-expansion glass fsbdt optic was shown to increase the efficiency of UV-C LEDs by 22% while also increasing light uniformity by 35%.The benefits of molded optics for UVC LED applications are discussed and demonstrated through simulated ray trace analysis.

Click here to download the presentation: http://go.koppglass.com/iuva-presentation-1

About Kopp Glass, Inc.

Kopp Glass is the worldwide leader in hand molded, technical glass manufacturing. For over 90 years we have developed unique glass solutions for technical, industrial, and commercial applications. We specialize in custom, small lot glass manufacturing and offer an expansive portfolio of glass compositions that feature transmission properties from the UV to visible to IR wavelengths.
Source:Kopp Glass
Email:***@koppglass.com Email Verified
Phone:4122710190
Tags:Uv Led, Optic, UV disinfection
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Projects
