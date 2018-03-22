News By Tag
Intuz Strengthens its Position on AWS Marketplace with the launch of its 100th AMI
"Our AMI launches have helped hundreds of businesses and developers in reducing development lifecycles by providing a ready-to-use template to run an application without worrying about AWS resource management. We are excited to have simplified development lifecycles around the globe and will continue to strengthen our foothold in the cloud space through our innovative offerings." informed an Intuz's Head of Strategy, Patrick R at the launch of the 100th AMI.
Intuz has added fresh wings to its ambition of dominating the global AWS marketplace scenario with this launch. Owing to its existing credibility and superior-grade CloudFormations and AMI development techniques, the company soon will command a dominating position in the global cloud landscape. Intuz's expert team of AWS-certified professionals have helped the company in commanding an authority, justified by the following facts:
>> Total AMI's Launched: 100
>> Total CloudFormations:
>> Clients Serviced: 2100+
>> Operational Countries: 40+
The current stature of Intuz in the AWS marketplace (https://aws.amazon.com/
Intuz develops innovative CloudFormations stacks using revolutionary AWS technologies such as Amazon Elastic File System, Amazon RDS Multi-AZ, Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling, and Elastic Load Balancing to provide efficient, scalable and secure solutions.
CloudFormations by Intuz have helped enterprises in managing their cloud infrastructure efficiently without limiting their ability to track and control changes. The cloud services by Intuz(https://cloud.intuz.com/
The company seeks massive growth in the cloud development space and aims at exceeding its current potential to bring robust AMIs and CloudFormations stacks that assist growing enterprises in streamlining IT operations. In the future, Intuz will be seen increasing its pool of CloudFormations and AMIs to bring modern cloud solutions that promise scalability, security, and agility to operations.
