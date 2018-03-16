News By Tag
OEC announces the 2018 winners of OPEN RESOURCES, TOOLS & PRACTICES AWARDS for Open Education
Congratulations to the following 2018 Open Education Awards for Excellence winners:
OPEN COURSE (OCW OR MOOC): Hokkaido University OpenCourseWare (HU-OCW), Hokkaido, Japan.
OPEN TEXTBOOK: A Guide to Making Open Textbooks with Students, Rebus Community, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
OER REPOSITORY (COLLECTION OR LIBRARY): SHMS - Saudi OER Network, National Center for e-Learning, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and VIDYA-MITRA:
OPEN RESEARCH: Global OER Graduate Network GO-GN. The Open University, UK in collaboration with the world! Milton Keynes, United Kingdom.
OPEN INNOVATION: OER World Map, hbz, Cologne, Germany.
FREE AND OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE (FOSS) FOR EDUCATION: H5P, fsbdt H5POrg, Tromsø, Norway.
OPEN DATA: ROER4D, Research on Open Educational Resources for Development, Open Data Initiative, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa.
OPEN PEDAGOGY: The OER Passport, Mountain Heights Academy, West Jordan, United States and Red EuLES / EuLES Network, University of Zaragoza, Zaragoza, Spain.
OPEN POLICIES: Impact for a Better Society, Delft University of Technology, Delft, Netherlands.
OPEN CULTURE: Europeana, Europeana Foundation, Den Haag, Netherlands.
About the Open Education Awards for Excellence
The Open Education Awards for Excellence provide annual recognition to outstanding contributions in the Open Education Consortium community. These awards recognize distinctive open education sites, technological innovations, notable open courses, and exemplary leaders in Open Education worldwide. http://www.oeconsortium.org/
About the Open Education Consortium
The Open Education Consortium is a global network of educational institutions, individuals and organizations that support an approach to education based on openness, including collaboration, innovation, collective development and use of open educational materials. The Open Education Consortium is a non-profit, social benefit organization registered in the United States and operating worldwide. http://www.oeconsortium.org/
Activities of the Open Education Consortium are supported by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, member dues, and contributions from sustaining members including: The African Virtual University, Community College Consortium for Open Educational Resources, Delft University of Technology, Fundação Getulio Vargas – FGV Online, Japan OpenCourseWare Consortium, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Netease Open Courses, Open Education France, Open Universiteit, Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, Taiwan Open Course Consortium, Tecnológico de Monterrey, Tufts University, Universia, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, University of California, Irvine, University of Michigan, and contributions of member organizations.
Susan Huggins
***@oeconsortium.org
