Industry News





Pamela Wilson reinforces Carl F Groupco's presence in Ireland

 
 
Pamela Wilson, Regional Sales Manager for Carl F Groupc
PETERBOROUGH, England - March 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Pamela Wilson, an experienced Regional Sales Manager for Carl F Groupco who has represented the hardware distributor in Scotland since 2001, has an extended sales remit which includes Ireland. Pamela will continue to support Carl F Groupco's customers in Scotland.

The development of Pam's role is set to increase the presence of Carl F Groupco in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.  The fsbdt company's full catalogue of over 7,000 product lines is available to the Irish market where FUHR door locks and Roto PN reversible window gearing are established as flagship lines. The SmartSecure range of electronic door locking and Smart access control solutions, plus the Carl F direct range of tools for the window and door industries, are also supplied to Ireland.

Carl F Groupco's distribution facilities are based in Peterborough and Cumbernauld in Scotland.  Full technical and operational support is provided to Ireland.

Carl F Groupco Limited Tel: 01733 393330

www.carlfgroupco.co.uk

Follow Carl F Groupco on Twitter using the handles @Carl_F_Groupco and @_SmartSecure

