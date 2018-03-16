News By Tag
Pamela Wilson reinforces Carl F Groupco's presence in Ireland
The development of Pam's role is set to increase the presence of Carl F Groupco in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. The fsbdt company's full catalogue of over 7,000 product lines is available to the Irish market where FUHR door locks and Roto PN reversible window gearing are established as flagship lines. The SmartSecure range of electronic door locking and Smart access control solutions, plus the Carl F direct range of tools for the window and door industries, are also supplied to Ireland.
Carl F Groupco's distribution facilities are based in Peterborough and Cumbernauld in Scotland. Full technical and operational support is provided to Ireland.
