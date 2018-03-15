Alisha A. Patterson, Partner, Rutan & Tucker, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's ADA Webcast

News By Tag
Alisha A. Patterson, Partner, Rutan & Tucker, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Website Accessibility Lawsuit Filings: How It Affects ADA Compliance LIVE Webcast
About Alisha A. Patterson
Ms. Patterson provides strategic counsel to, and litigates on behalf of, public agencies and private clients, including numerous California cities, property owners, and developers. She is currently City Attorney for the City of Claremont and Assistant City Attorney for Irvine, Laguna Woods and Duarte. In addition, Ms. Patterson serves as deputy City Attorney to Dana Point, Yorba Linda, and Menifee as well as provides special counsel services to the cities of Downey, Anaheim, and Escondido.
In her representation of public entities, she is involved with all aspects of general municipal affairs and, in particular, planning and land use. She has worked with clients in every stage of the entitlement process (pre-application through public hearing and litigation, if any) and has a thorough knowledge of the myriad of state and federal laws that regulate local governmental agencies and those who do business with them. A significant part of her practice concerns advising and defending clients on issues arising under the Planning and Zoning Law, the Subdivision Map Act, the California Environmental Quality Act ("CEQA"), the Permit Streamlining Act, the Quimby Act, and the Mitigation Fee Act.
Unlike other municipal law attorneys, Ms. Patterson has experience handling matters at the intersection of land use and civil rights laws, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act ("ADA"), the Federal Fair Housing Act ("FHA"), and California's Fair Employment and Housing Act ("FEHA"). Knowing that civil rights laws are continually evolving, Ms. Patterson regularly reads new court decisions and keeps current on community and market trends in order to anticipate the needs of existing clients.
About Rutan & Tucker
Rutan & Tucker is an Am Law 200 Firm with offices in Orange County and Silicon Valley. Rutan represents a broad spectrum of clients, from major multinational corporations and financial institutions to family-owned businesses and private individuals;
Event Synopsis:
As the number of federal lawsuits alleging failure to maintain American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant website continues to proliferate, the risks and legal challenges faced by companies in the retail and hospitality industry also increase significantly. According to a recently published article, approximately 432 ADA website accessibility fsbdt class action lawsuits have been filed in the first eight months of 2017. With the continuously evolving economic landscape, along with rising complex legislation efforts, the number of lawsuits filled for inaccessibility of ADA compliant websites are expected to grow for the years to come.
Listen as a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with an overview of the latest trends and developments in Website Accessibility Lawsuit filings. Speakers, among other things, will also offer helpful insights and practical strategies in bringing out the best in these lawsuits in a rapidly evolving legal climate.
Key topics include:
· Website Accessibility Lawsuits - Legal Perspectives
· Challenges and Pitfalls
· Addressing accessibility of client assets;
· ADA Non-compliance Warnings
· Recent Court Rulings
· Significant Court Decisions
· Legal Actions
· Identifying ADA Compliant Websites
· Lawsuits By Industry
· Filing Requirements
· What Lies Ahead in 2018
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
