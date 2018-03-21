Bob Masters is releasing internationally this Spring via Uniscope Distribution

Bob Masters - The Retirement Plan - UDBS

-- Bob Masters developed a passion for music at a very early age. He wanted to play the kind of music that his parents could enjoy and gained inspiration from the 1930s Blues, Jazz, Bluegrass, and Ragtime sound. With extremely crafty arrangements and instrument selection, Bob developed a unique sound that he calls, Mountain Blues. Bob has mastered a variety of instruments and records his music live in his own studio. Since securing global distribution with rising independent international distribution company, Uniscope Distribution & Brand Services, fsbdt Bob has been working on new music while being booked for live performances at Dundee Lodge, Mandarin Palace in Beaverton, Mahers Irish Pub in Lake Oswego, Feckin Brewery in Oregon City, and more.Bob's sound was described by Ray Mann as interesting, fulfilling, and a joy to share, so he is ready to share it around the globe starting with the April 6, 2018 worldwide release of his hit single,. The song will be available around the world on all digital outlets including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and Tidal.Connect with Mountain Blues Masters on Facebook at