Jayne Connery To Meet Dementia Awareness Campaigner Terry Eccott

 
 
Dementia Awareness Campaigner Terry Eccott
CHALFONT ST PETER, England - March 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Jayne Connery's CCTV Care Campaign for the Vulnerable will be making holding a special event on Monday 26th March 2018 to announce that dementia awareness campaigner Terry Eccott will be supporting the campaign.

Terry who is a former councillor and deputy mayor, contacted Jayne a few months ago wanting to learn more about her CCTV Care Campain and her new free Care Campaign Advocacy Service ( CCAS ).

Both Terry and Jayne spoke about the need to gain more public awareness and to obtain more support and sponsorship from businesses.

Jayne said ''I am thrilled Terry has asked to support our work. Care Campaign has achieved so much, both publicly and behind the scenes. We work tirelessly supporting families not sure where to turn to next and having a prolific campaigner like Terry on board will be such a great boost.

Terry fsbdt lives with Dementia and I can't imagine a better champion to our cause than someone who understands what it's like living with this disease and works tirelessly to promote better care and understanding.

I am so pleased he endorses the important work we do.''

The afternoon event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Jewel Suite, at Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire on Monday 26th March 2018 - starting at 2pm- 4pm. Press and public welcome.

You can find more about Jayne Connery and her CCTV Care Campaign at her website: https://www.cctvincarehomes.com

