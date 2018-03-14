News By Tag
Sistahs in Business Expo Announces Official Host for Newark, NJ Tour Stop
When asked about her feelings of being selected as the official host, Jasmine states "SIB Expo is one of those events that breaks the stereotype of 'sistas'. As women of fsbdt color, we work hard, we love hard and we support one another, building bridges in the face of misperception. Words can't begin to express how excited I'm to participate in this year's event as we come together to laugh, learn and inspire."
The Expo will also feature Keynote Speakers MC Lyte & Dr. Lynn Richardson, the SuperPower Panel, over 70 vendors will be on site, including the official radio partner, 103.9 New York. SIB Expo will take place Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the Ramada Plaza from 8 AM-4 PM. Newark is the first stop for the SIB Expo, which is scheduled to tour Philadelphia, PA, Columbia, SC, and Atlanta, GA in 2018.
For more information on the Expo and to purchase tickets, please visit www.sistahsinbusinessexpo.com. On social media, please follow @SIBExpo on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook @SistahsinBusinessExpo. If you're a media outlet interested in covering the Expo or interviewing the Founder, Aisha Taylor Issah, please email candice@candicenicolepr.com.
About Sistahs In Business Expo
Sistahs in Business Expo's mission is to create the country's premiere small business expo celebrating entrepreneurial women of color while providing a memorable experience for urban entrepreneurs and those who support them.
Media Contact
Candice Nicole
candice@candicenicolepr.com
