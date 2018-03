Sistahs in Business Expo Announces Official Host for Newark, NJ Tour Stop

Host, Jasmine Sanders

Media Contact

Candice Nicole

candice@candicenicolepr.com Candice Nicole

End

-- Sistahs in Business Expo ("SIB Expo") is excited to announce the official host of the first SIB Expo tour stop, Newark, NJ. Her name is Jasmine Sanders and she is the Co-Star of the Nationally Syndicated "The DL Hughley Show"! As Jasmine dominates the airwaves alongside DL in over 60 markets, she also has 20 years of media experience, is a youth mentor and upcoming Author. She has also been seen on various TV shows such as HLN's "The Daily Share" and was the former co-host of BET/Centric TV's "Culture List" to name a few.When asked about her feelings of being selected as the official host, Jasmine states "breakssistas."The Expo will also feature Keynote Speakers MC Lyte & Dr. Lynn Richardson, the SuperPower Panel, over 70 vendors will be on site, including the official radio partner, 103.9 New York. SIB Expo will take place Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the Ramada Plaza from 8 AM-4 PM. Newark is the first stop for the SIB Expo, which is scheduled to tour Philadelphia, PA, Columbia, SC, and Atlanta, GA in 2018.For more information on the Expo and to purchase tickets, please visit www.sistahsinbusinessexpo.com . On social media, please follow @SIBExpo on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook @SistahsinBusinessExpo. If you're a media outlet interested in covering the Expo or interviewing the Founder, Aisha Taylor Issah, please email candice@candicenicolepr.com About Sistahs In Business ExpoSistahs in Business Expo's mission is to create the country's premiere small business expo celebrating entrepreneurial women of color while providing a memorable experience for urban entrepreneurs and those who support them.