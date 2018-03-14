 
News By Tag
* David Drake
* LATAM Blockchain Summit
* Argentina
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

Learn how to integrate blockchain seamlessly into your business in this Argentina Summit

Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake speaks at the LATAM Blockchain Summit in Argentina organized by Lydia Capital
 
 
Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo credit: pixabay.com
Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo credit: pixabay.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
David Drake
LATAM Blockchain Summit
Argentina

Industry:
Investment

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Blockchain experts, advisors, investors, entrepreneurs, startups, service providers, academia and media converged at Algodon Mansion Buenos Aires in Argentina on Sunday, to attend the LATAM Blockchain Summit from March 18-21, 2018. The participants will be transported to Algodon Wine Estates in San Rafael, Mendoza, on March 20th for the third and fourth day of the summit.

LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake says, "This blockchain summit brings together blockchain experts from different parts of the world to share knowledge, statistics, insights, investment opportunities and projections of blockchain industry."

Some of the topics discussed include: regulation of blockchain industry, blockchain coins and offerings, seamless integration of blockchain into business, blockchain hidden opportunities and threats, blockchain security, blockchain applications in different sectors, business solutions offered by blockchain and near-time future predictions about blockchain, among others.

Some of the keynote speakers include:

Angel Salazar, CEO and Co-Founder, Onix

Daniel Santos, CEO, Token Advisors

David Drake, Chairman, LDJ Capital

Kristoffer Nelson, COO and Co-Founder, SRAX

Mike fsbdt Abridello, CEO, Automaton

Ted Pendleton, Senior VP for  Business Development, AlphaPoint

The summit features blockchain roundtable discussions, networking breaks, panel discussions,, educational blockchain talks and  blockchain brainstorming session.

Participants were welcomed yesterday, March 19th  in San Rafael with wine tasting and tour of the winery. Their afternoon today will be spent playing tennis and golf  as well as horse riding. Prior to their trip back to Buenos Aires, they will have a rafting excursion as well. All activities are  designed to be educational, relaxing and full of networking opportunities.

The sponsors for this event include: AlphaPoint, FLASHMONI, GraphPath, LDJ Capital (http://www.ldjcapital.com/), Lydia Capital, PolySwarm, SRAX,  The Passport Club and The Soho Loft Media Group.

For further details, visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/david-drake-at-the-latham-blockchain-summit-argentina-tickets-44350403250

We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.

MEDIA CONTACT:

THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)

The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:

THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.

TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.

VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.

The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.

For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652

End
Source:
Email:***@thesoholoft.com Email Verified
Tags:David Drake, LATAM Blockchain Summit, Argentina
Industry:Investment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Soho Loft Media Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share