Learn how to integrate blockchain seamlessly into your business in this Argentina Summit
Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake speaks at the LATAM Blockchain Summit in Argentina organized by Lydia Capital
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake says, "This blockchain summit brings together blockchain experts from different parts of the world to share knowledge, statistics, insights, investment opportunities and projections of blockchain industry."
Some of the topics discussed include: regulation of blockchain industry, blockchain coins and offerings, seamless integration of blockchain into business, blockchain hidden opportunities and threats, blockchain security, blockchain applications in different sectors, business solutions offered by blockchain and near-time future predictions about blockchain, among others.
Some of the keynote speakers include:
Angel Salazar, CEO and Co-Founder, Onix
Daniel Santos, CEO, Token Advisors
David Drake, Chairman, LDJ Capital
Kristoffer Nelson, COO and Co-Founder, SRAX
Mike fsbdt Abridello, CEO, Automaton
Ted Pendleton, Senior VP for Business Development, AlphaPoint
The summit features blockchain roundtable discussions, networking breaks, panel discussions,, educational blockchain talks and blockchain brainstorming session.
Participants were welcomed yesterday, March 19th in San Rafael with wine tasting and tour of the winery. Their afternoon today will be spent playing tennis and golf as well as horse riding. Prior to their trip back to Buenos Aires, they will have a rafting excursion as well. All activities are designed to be educational, relaxing and full of networking opportunities.
The sponsors for this event include: AlphaPoint, FLASHMONI, GraphPath, LDJ Capital (http://www.ldjcapital.com/
For further details, visit:
https://www.eventbrite.com/
We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/
MEDIA CONTACT:
THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)
The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:
THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.
TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.
VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.
The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.
For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652
