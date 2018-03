Learn how to integrate blockchain seamlessly into your business in this Argentina Summit

Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake speaks at the LATAM Blockchain Summit in Argentina organized by Lydia Capital

Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo credit: pixabay.com

End

-- Blockchain experts, advisors, investors, entrepreneurs, startups, service providers, academia and media converged at Algodon Mansion Buenos Aires in Argentina on Sunday, to attend the LATAM Blockchain Summit from March 18-21, 2018. The participants will be transported to Algodon Wine Estates in San Rafael, Mendoza, on March 20th for the third and fourth day of the summit.LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake says, "This blockchain summit brings together blockchain experts from different parts of the world to share knowledge, statistics, insights, investment opportunities and projections of blockchain industry."Some of the topics discussed include: regulation of blockchain industry, blockchain coins and offerings, seamless integration of blockchain into business, blockchain hidden opportunities and threats, blockchain security, blockchain applications in different sectors, business solutions offered by blockchain and near-time future predictions about blockchain, among others.Some of the keynote speakers include:Angel Salazar, CEO and Co-Founder, OnixDaniel Santos, CEO, Token AdvisorsDavid Drake, Chairman, LDJ CapitalKristoffer Nelson, COO and Co-Founder, SRAXMike fsbdt Abridello, CEO, AutomatonTed Pendleton, Senior VP for Business Development, AlphaPointThe summit features blockchain roundtable discussions, networking breaks, panel discussions,, educational blockchain talks and blockchain brainstorming session.Participants were welcomed yesterday, March 19th in San Rafael with wine tasting and tour of the winery. Their afternoon today will be spent playing tennis and golf as well as horse riding. Prior to their trip back to Buenos Aires, they will have a rafting excursion as well. All activities are designed to be educational, relaxing and full of networking opportunities.The sponsors for this event include: AlphaPoint, FLASHMONI, GraphPath, LDJ Capital ( http://www.ldjcapital.com/ ), Lydia Capital, PolySwarm, SRAX, The Passport Club and The Soho Loft Media Group.For further details, visit:We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652