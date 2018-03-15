News By Tag
Intalytics Welcomes Chip Rodgers as Director of Sales
"We are delighted to have Chip on board as we expand our client acquisition efforts," said Dave Huntoon, President of Intalytics. "Chip brings a consultative approach to uncovering client needs, with demonstrated success designing and implementing complex analytical solutions in a variety of industries. These attributes, in combination with his strong work ethic and integrity, make Chip the perfect ambassador for Intalytics in the marketplace."
"I have followed Intalytics for many years and have always been impressed with their excellent reputation in the spatial analytics industry. I am inspired by Intalytics' demonstrated customer-centric focus, along with their utilization of cutting-edge datasets and technologies"
Chip brings more than 20 years of analytics experience to Intalytics, working with clients in the retail, government, manufacturing, healthcare, and finance sectors to uncover technical challenges and then identify state-of-the-art solutions.
Mr. Rodgers received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Oklahoma State University and has served as a Chapter President of the OSU Alumni Association. He has also served in several voluntary fundraising positions for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Find out more about Intalytics at http://www.intalytics.com.
Contact
Kelly Sims
Director of Marketing, Intalytics
***@intalytics.com
