Intalytics Welcomes Chip Rodgers as Director of Sales

 
 
Chip Rodgers
Chip Rodgers
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - March 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Intalytics is pleased to announce that Chip Rodgers has joined its growing team as Director of Sales. In this role, Mr. Rodgers will collaborate with prospective clients to determine how best to meet their market planning and marketing needs.

"We are delighted to have Chip on board as we expand our client acquisition efforts," said Dave Huntoon, President of Intalytics. "Chip brings a consultative approach to uncovering client needs, with demonstrated success designing and implementing complex analytical solutions in a variety of industries.  These attributes, in combination with his strong work ethic and integrity, make Chip the perfect ambassador for Intalytics in the marketplace."

"I have followed Intalytics for many years and have always been impressed with their excellent reputation in the spatial analytics industry. I am inspired by Intalytics' demonstrated customer-centric focus, along with their utilization of cutting-edge datasets and technologies", says Mr. Rodgers.  "My goal has always been to bring the highest quality of service to my clients, and I am pleased fsbdt to be joining a company with that same vision."

Chip brings more than 20 years of analytics experience to Intalytics, working with clients in the retail, government, manufacturing, healthcare, and finance sectors to uncover technical challenges and then identify state-of-the-art solutions to address those needs. He has a reputation for becoming a trusted advisor to organizations seeking expertise in real estate planning and marketing services.   Before joining Intalytics, Chip led client acquisition efforts at Audit Technology Group (ATG), guiding finance and retail merchandising professionals seeking audit and analytics capabilities.  Previously, Chip spent 15 years with various real estate service firms, including Retail Strategies and Buxton.

Mr. Rodgers received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Oklahoma State University and has served as a Chapter President of the OSU Alumni Association. He has also served in several voluntary fundraising positions for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Find out more about Intalytics at http://www.intalytics.com.

Contact
Kelly Sims
Director of Marketing, Intalytics
***@intalytics.com
