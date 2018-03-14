News By Tag
Keystroke Now Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Stonefield Query for Act!
Stonefield Software is pleased to announce that Keystroke Quality Computing is now the exclusive worldwide distributor of Stonefield Query for Act! reporting solution.
This partnership combines the distribution reach of the world's #1 Act! Reseller with the technology of the best Act! reporting software on the market, and completes Keystroke's suite of CRM add-on products including reporting, database design, and workflow automation.
For more details, see Keystroke's blog post at: https://www.keystroke.ca/
Here are answers to some common questions about this deal.
What happens to my Stonefield Query for Act!?
Nothing: you can continue to use it as you did before. When you upgrade to a new version, you'll be upgrading to Reporting4Act!
How does support work?
The same as it did before: Stonefield Software continues to provide support for both Stonefield Query for Act! and Reporting4Act!
How does software maintenance work?
If you purchased Stonefield Query for Act! from Stonefield Software, we will contact you when your software maintenance is due for renewal as we did before. If you purchased Reporting4Act!
Why did Stonefield do this?
Keystroke is a world-renowned Act! reseller with a much bigger global reach than Stonefield. They also have a larger marketing and sales team. As a result, they can reach more resellers and end-users than Stonefield could ever hope to. We feel that this partnership makes both companies better and allows us to put our reporting solution into the hands of more people than ever.
Specializing in CRM software for small to medium sized businesses, through expert counsel, deployment, hosting, support, and development services.
Delivering fruitful CRM solutions since 1994, Keystroke is the #1 Act! Reseller in the World and Master Act! Distributor for Canada.
Contact
Stonefield Software Inc.
***@stonefieldquery.com
