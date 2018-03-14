 
News By Tag
* DICOM CD BURNER
* MEDICAL CD PUBLISHER
* IMAGING CD MAKER
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


DICOM Medical Disc Publisher - DicomBurn 3.0 released

DicomBurn 3.0 released with additional hardware supports, including Epson Disc Producers for Medical CD/DVD printing.
 
March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- ImagingPACS.com today released a new version of it's automated DICOM media burner - the DicomBurn, with hardware support for the Primera and Epson Disc Printing Robots for Medical Disc Burning and Labelling. With this new release, DicomBurn is now compatible with most of the medical imaging modalities, PACS systems.

We are very privileged to be a help to the PACS administrators and the radiology community with our Imaging media burning software. One of the common feedback we get from the community is that - DicomBurn being a 100% DICOM complaint system with built-in DICOM server, the modality operators do not require to come back the PC to create a DICOM archive, DICOM media can be directly published from a modality or PACS systems by 'pushing' or 'pulling' studies. This makes us proud, and also makes us excited to welcome DICOM paper printing feature later this fsbdt year, says Som Gupta - Founder, ImagingPACS.com.

DicomBurn 3.0 version also been evolved with several on-the-run smart features as such, it introduced options for:
- Burning single or multiple studies into one disc.
- Query/Retrieve DICOM studies from PACS systems.
- Multi-lingual special character printing.
- Inclusion of DICOM viewers of choice.

DicomBurn 3.0 is published at http://www.imagingpacs.com.

Contact
Som Gupta
Nativate Systems
***@nativate.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nativate.com Email Verified
Tags:DICOM CD BURNER, MEDICAL CD PUBLISHER, IMAGING CD MAKER
Industry:Software
Location:New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share