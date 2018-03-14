News By Tag
DICOM Medical Disc Publisher - DicomBurn 3.0 released
DicomBurn 3.0 released with additional hardware supports, including Epson Disc Producers for Medical CD/DVD printing.
We are very privileged to be a help to the PACS administrators and the radiology community with our Imaging media burning software. One of the common feedback we get from the community is that - DicomBurn being a 100% DICOM complaint system with built-in DICOM server, the modality operators do not require to come back the PC to create a DICOM archive, DICOM media can be directly published from a modality or PACS systems by 'pushing' or 'pulling' studies. This makes us proud, and also makes us excited to welcome DICOM paper printing feature later this fsbdt year, says Som Gupta - Founder, ImagingPACS.com.
DicomBurn 3.0 version also been evolved with several on-the-run smart features as such, it introduced options for:
- Burning single or multiple studies into one disc.
- Query/Retrieve DICOM studies from PACS systems.
- Multi-lingual special character printing.
- Inclusion of DICOM viewers of choice.
DicomBurn 3.0 is published at http://www.imagingpacs.com.
Contact
Som Gupta
Nativate Systems
***@nativate.com
