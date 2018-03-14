 
News By Tag
* Automotive
* Aftermarket
* Window Regulator
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ontario
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


HANSUN Showcases Window Regulator Availability at TAIPEI AMPA

HANSUN, the leading manufacturer of window regulators, announced to showcase window regulator accessibility for passenger and commercial vehicle applications in America, Europe, and Asia markets at TAIPEI AMPA.
 
 
hansun_logo
hansun_logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Automotive
* Aftermarket
* Window Regulator

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Ontario - California - US

Subject:
* Products

ONTARIO, Calif. - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- TAIPEI AMPA is an international exhibition to feature 1,200 exhibitors for auto parts and accessories. The show provides a venue for exhibitors to present their latest products to an expert and interested audience. Visitors may benefit from the show to form partnerships from the Asian region, to view the latest trends for the industry and network. TAIPEI AMPA will take place Wednesday, April 11th through Saturday, April 14th, 2018 in Taipei.

Kent Liao, CEO, HANSUN said. "We are looking forward to sharing details regarding new product launches and our new state of the art facility to our existing customers." The TAIPEI AMPA is an excellent venue to meet with our existing customers as well as any potential new customers to discuss the aftermarket window regulator industry." further stated.

HANSUN, a Taiwan-based manufacturer, dedicated to producing first-class window regulators, with over twenty-eight years of design and manufacturing experience carries over 2,000 SKUs of window regulators which cover millions of automobiles throughout the world. The product depth makes HANSUN the leading supplier of window regulators. With headquarters fsbdt and a distribution center located in Changhua, Taiwan, and Ontario, California, HANSUN services more than 100 customers globally in 30 countries. For a complete listing of products, please visit or headquarters website at www.hanyale.com or their distribution center at www.supexauto.com.

Advancing productivity and improving the engineering process provides a competitive advantage in the automotive aftermarket industry for HANSUN. The company implements progressive technologies and regulates its manufacturing process to automate factory processes, increasing production efficiency and product quality. Every phase in the manufacturing process, including product design and development, packing and transportation is inspected throughout development.

About HANSUN

An ISO/TS16949 certified Taiwan manufacturer of Window Regulators, HANSUN is a leading supplier of Window Regulators to the Automotive Aftermarket. With more than 27 years of professional experience in design and manufacturing, HANSUN provides quality window regulators. HANSUN, headquartered in Changhua, Taiwan, has a full-service Distribution Center, Supex Auto Parts Inc., (http://www.supexauto.com/) in Ontario, California, USA to support the needs of retailers, warehouse distributors and repair shops.

Contact
smurkmedia.com
***@smurkmedia.com
End
Source:HANSUN Window Regulator
Email:***@smurkmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Automotive, Aftermarket, Window Regulator
Industry:Automotive
Location:Ontario - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
smurkmedia.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share