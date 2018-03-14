News By Tag
HANSUN Showcases Window Regulator Availability at TAIPEI AMPA
HANSUN, the leading manufacturer of window regulators, announced to showcase window regulator accessibility for passenger and commercial vehicle applications in America, Europe, and Asia markets at TAIPEI AMPA.
Kent Liao, CEO, HANSUN said. "We are looking forward to sharing details regarding new product launches and our new state of the art facility to our existing customers." The TAIPEI AMPA is an excellent venue to meet with our existing customers as well as any potential new customers to discuss the aftermarket window regulator industry." further stated.
HANSUN, a Taiwan-based manufacturer, dedicated to producing first-class window regulators, with over twenty-eight years of design and manufacturing experience carries over 2,000 SKUs of window regulators which cover millions of automobiles throughout the world. The product depth makes HANSUN the leading supplier of window regulators. With headquarters fsbdt and a distribution center located in Changhua, Taiwan, and Ontario, California, HANSUN services more than 100 customers globally in 30 countries. For a complete listing of products, please visit or headquarters website at www.hanyale.com or their distribution center at www.supexauto.com.
Advancing productivity and improving the engineering process provides a competitive advantage in the automotive aftermarket industry for HANSUN. The company implements progressive technologies and regulates its manufacturing process to automate factory processes, increasing production efficiency and product quality. Every phase in the manufacturing process, including product design and development, packing and transportation is inspected throughout development.
About HANSUN
An ISO/TS16949 certified Taiwan manufacturer of Window Regulators, HANSUN is a leading supplier of Window Regulators to the Automotive Aftermarket. With more than 27 years of professional experience in design and manufacturing, HANSUN provides quality window regulators. HANSUN, headquartered in Changhua, Taiwan, has a full-service Distribution Center, Supex Auto Parts Inc., (http://www.supexauto.com/)
