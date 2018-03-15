News By Tag
Productivity Specialist Emily Parks Hosting Free Webinar For Clutter Awareness Week on Prioritizing
Award-winning productivity consultant and professional organizer, author and speaker who specializes in technology and work-life integration, Emily Parks will be hosting a free webinar for National Clutter Awareness Week.
National Clutter Awareness Week happens annually in the last week of March to make people realize what clutter they have in emails, paper files, electronic documents, time commitments, relationships and physical items."
Parks' free webinar will be at noon on Thursday, March 29th, for one hour. Parks specified, "My free webinar will focus on how to eliminate clutter that is holding you back from achieving your work life goals." Topics that will be covered, include, but aren't limited to:
· Tips for learning how to prioritize;
· Taking control of your email;
· Time management tools;
· Using your calendar to invest time in your goals;
· Addressing paper and electronic clutter and much more!
While the event is free, you must register. Hurry!
In this short video, Parks shares a little more about the free webinar she will be hosting for Clutter Awareness Week. https://youtu.be/
All registered participants will receive a link to replay a recording of this free webinar after the live presentation fsbdt concludes.
Looking for more customized help? Parks can help with determining priorities, learning how to delegate, overhauling your physical workspace, setting up technology tools, addressing challenges with your team members and much more.
To learn more, visit OrganizeForSuccess.biz or contact Emily at 919-981-6397 or eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz to learn how she can support you.
Partner with Emily Parks…Make Every Minute Matter! TM
About Organize for Success®
The mission of Organize for Success® is "Maximize work/life solutions for meaningful results with your very limited time" while our vision is "Make life efficient for time-crunched leaders." Organize for Success provides one on one and team consulting; customized presentations & workshops; technology training; communication skills; workflow processes; and workspace organization across the United States.
Owner Emily Parks is an Evernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh as well as the Meaningful
Contact
Emily Parks
***@organizeforsuccess.biz
(919) 981-6397
