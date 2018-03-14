News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Nominations are now open for the Project of the Year Showcase and Award
Collaboration is paramount for the success of Africa's future climate resilient strategy. From Governments, Donors, NGOS and the Private Sector, differing organisations must work together to form new partnerships that improve productivity, resilience and efficiency while lowering carbon output.
The Climate Smart Agriculture Project of the Year Award 2018 will recognise outstanding projects which unite multiple stakeholders in the agricultural ecosystem, with the shared goal of establishing or furthering Climate Smart Agriculture initiatives.
The nominees will be judged on their innovation, proven impact and project longevity.
Nominations will close on the 17th April 2018 and the short listed finalists will be announced on the 1st May 2018.
The winner will be announced at the Africa Climate Smart Agriculture Summit taking place on 15-16 May in Nairobi, Kenya.
To nominate a project for the fsbdt award visit: http://www.csa-
Eligibility criteria applies.
……………………………
About AID & International Development Forum:
The Aid & International Development Forum (AIDF) strives to be a catalyst of cross-sector collaboration and innovation in humanitarian and development sectors by bringing together governments, UN agencies, intergovernmental agencies, national and international NGOs, development banks, investors and the private sector.
AIDF brings together key humanitarian and development practitioners, influencers, investors, thought leaders, policy makers and entrepreneurs. Our events and insights are based on comprehensive research and contributions from world leading experts including government ministers, FAO, UNESCAP, WFP, Asia Development Bank, UN OCHA, World Vision, UNOPS, USAID, GIZ, Red Cross, World Bank and many others. http://www.aidforum.org
Contact information:
Press enquiries: madeleineg@aidforum.org
Contact
Madeleine Giles
***@aidforum.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse