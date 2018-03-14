 
News By Tag
* Agriculture
* Csa
* Climate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Nominations are now open for the Project of the Year Showcase and Award

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Agriculture
Csa
Climate

Industry:
Agriculture

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

LONDON - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Aid & International Development Forum are pleased to open nominations for the Climate Smart Agriculture Project of the Year Award.

Collaboration is paramount for the success of Africa's future climate resilient strategy. From Governments, Donors, NGOS and the Private Sector, differing organisations must work together to form new partnerships that improve productivity, resilience and efficiency while lowering carbon output.

The Climate Smart Agriculture Project of the Year Award 2018 will recognise outstanding projects which unite multiple stakeholders in the agricultural ecosystem, with the shared goal of establishing or furthering Climate Smart Agriculture initiatives.

The nominees will be judged on their innovation, proven impact and project longevity.

Nominations will close on the 17th April 2018 and the short listed finalists will be announced on the 1st May 2018.

The winner will be announced at the Africa Climate Smart Agriculture Summit taking place on 15-16 May in Nairobi, Kenya.

To nominate a project for the fsbdt award visit:  http://www.csa-africa.aidforum.org/awards/

Eligibility criteria applies.

……………………………

About AID & International Development Forum:

The Aid & International Development Forum (AIDF) strives to be a catalyst of cross-sector collaboration and innovation in humanitarian and development sectors by bringing together governments, UN agencies, intergovernmental agencies, national and international NGOs, development banks, investors and the private sector.

AIDF brings together key humanitarian and development practitioners, influencers, investors, thought leaders, policy makers and entrepreneurs. Our events and insights are based on comprehensive research and contributions from world leading experts including government ministers, FAO, UNESCAP, WFP, Asia Development Bank, UN OCHA, World Vision, UNOPS, USAID, GIZ, Red Cross, World Bank and many others. http://www.aidforum.org

Contact information:

Press enquiries: madeleineg@aidforum.org

Contact
Madeleine Giles
***@aidforum.org
End
Source:Aid and International Development Forum
Email:***@aidforum.org Email Verified
Tags:Agriculture, Csa, Climate
Industry:Agriculture
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aid & International Development Forum PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share