Marshall Barnes Returns To Radio To Speak On Stephen Hawking & His Technologies Of Infinity Start-Up
Marshall Barnes will be Lorien Fenton's guest on the Fenton Perspective to talk about his competitive relationship with renowned physicist Stephen Hawking as well as his new advanced tech start-up, Technologies of Infinity, Monday night at 5 PM PST.
Marshall was also the first person to disprove a Hawking theory with a physical experiment and his current experimental research is on track to destroy completely Hawking's famous Chronology Protection Conjecture, once and for all.
Marshall is author of the only book on record to take a critical look at the work and image of Hawking, 2015's Space Warps and Time Tunnels: The Infamous Legacy of One Stephen W. Hawking. Fenton will explore the back story behind Hawking's work and how it affected discussions on time travel and research on the nature of time, two areas in which Marshall would end up having superior expertise on and come into conflict with Hawking. Marshall will address what the death of Hawking will mean to theoretical physics in general and time fsbdt travel research in particular, as Marshall moves forward in developing the first possible time machine for human use. This will lead to discussions as well concerning his new start-up, Technologies of Infinity which is set to compete head to head with Tom DeLonge's To The Stars Academy as well as with The Hover Brothers.
You can listen by going to http://www.freedomslips.com/
