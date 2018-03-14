 
Marshall Barnes Returns To Radio To Speak On Stephen Hawking & His Technologies Of Infinity Start-Up

Marshall Barnes will be Lorien Fenton's guest on the Fenton Perspective to talk about his competitive relationship with renowned physicist Stephen Hawking as well as his new advanced tech start-up, Technologies of Infinity, Monday night at 5 PM PST.
 
 
Marshall Barnes, R&D Eng back stage in Washington DC (Copyright 2018)
Marshall Barnes, R&D Eng back stage in Washington DC (Copyright 2018)
 
SAN FRANCISCO - March 19, 2018 - PRLog -- In the wake of the death of renowned physicist and cosmologist, Stephen Hawking, Marshall Barnes will return as a guest on Lorien Fenton's radio show, the Fenton Perspective on Revolution Radio, Freedomslips.com. Marshall is known for having caught more mistakes that Stephen Hawking made than anyone else in the world. In addition, he was the only person in the world that stood-up to take on Stephen Hawking's position against the discovery of the Higgs Boson once Hawking announced it publicly in 2008. In private, Hawking made a $100 bet with Gordon Kane of the University of Michigan in 2000, but when Hawking mentioned that he'd bet $100 that the Higgs wouldn't be found, Marshall tried a couple of times to contact him but when those efforts failed, he put out a press release offering to take Hawking's $100 bet and raise him by $900 and make arrangements to have the bet sponsored so that the loser wouldn't have to pay out any cash and the winnings would go to the winner's favorite science education effort.

Marshall was also the first person to disprove a Hawking theory with a physical experiment and his current experimental research is on track to destroy completely Hawking's famous Chronology Protection Conjecture, once and for all.

Marshall is author of the only book on record to take a critical look at the work and image of Hawking, 2015's Space Warps and Time Tunnels: The Infamous Legacy of One Stephen W. Hawking. Fenton will explore the back story behind Hawking's work and how it affected discussions on time travel and research on the nature of time, two areas in which Marshall would end up having superior expertise on and come into conflict with Hawking. Marshall will address what the death of Hawking will mean to theoretical physics in general and time fsbdt travel research in particular, as Marshall moves forward in developing the first possible time machine for human use. This will lead to discussions as well concerning his new start-up, Technologies of Infinity which is set to compete head to head with Tom DeLonge's To The Stars Academy as well as with The Hover Brothers.

You can listen by going to http://www.freedomslips.com/index.php/schedules/schedule-a and clicking on the Studio A widget on the upper left side of the screen. You can read his commentary about Stephen Hawking and his passing at https://futurism.media/stephen-w-hawking-death-of-the-gre...

Click to Share