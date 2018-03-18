News By Tag
JumFit Agility Mat to Unleash the SuperHero in You on Indiegogo
Multipurpose Agility Mat to be Fit and Fast Soon to Launch on Indiegogo
The patent-pending mat takes fitness to the next level. JumFit users can jump, hop, and step in between lines to do agility exercises and plyometric speed jumps. "It is our goal to provide access to elite fitness training for men and women where they can improve not only their strength, flexibility,and balance, but also their agility and speed," said Jane Magallen, Co-founder of JumFit.
Multi-Use of JumFit
JumFit can be used in regular exercises such as stretching, strength training with or without weights, cardio, HIIT, and now including agility exercises and plyometric speed jumps. "We included a digital Workout Playbook to come with the mat to guide users how to perform series of agility drills and plyometric jumps in just 18 minutes, 3 times a week. It will be emailed to Indiegogo backers.," explained Certified personal trainer and figure skater, Ann Breitenbach.
JumFit Mat Design
The mat is made out of natural rubber backing and a microfiber surface technology which grips better with sweat. With 1730 x 610 mm, 3mm thick dimensions, it provides adequate cushioning fsbdt for any type of exercises. It is packaged with a carry-on strap, allowing users to bring it easily without any mat bag.
Being machine washable, it makes cleaning the mat easier when using it with shoes. It can be hang to dry after and ready to use for another workout. JumFit is available in two design and colors: Functional Charcoal and Enchanted Blue. Functional Charcoal is fitting for any who is a minimalist and a focused fitness enthusiast. Enchanted Blue mimics the color of the waters and is perfect for nature lovers and stretching.
This new workout is gaining the interest of fitness enthusiasts between 18-35 with a growing social media followers of over a thousand for both Facebook and Instagram in less than 7 days of setting up their Live Pre-launch Indiegogo page. The official launch for perks of single, two, and five mats will be announced in April this year and subscribers will be notified.
JumFit Mat has a pre-launch page that is currently accepting subscribers ready to back the crowdfunding campaign once the launch is live and can be accessed at https://www.indiegogo.com/
