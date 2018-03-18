 
News By Tag
* Fitness
* Yoga Mat
* Exercise Mat
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pompano Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413


JumFit Agility Mat to Unleash the SuperHero in You on Indiegogo

Multipurpose Agility Mat to be Fit and Fast Soon to Launch on Indiegogo
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fitness
Yoga Mat
Exercise Mat

Industry:
Fitness

Location:
Pompano Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
Companies

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - March 18, 2018 - PRLog -- A challenging and fun workout is set to unleash super fit and fast heroes among men and women around the world with the launching of the very first eco-friendly Agility Exercise Mat called "JumFit" in April 2018 on Indiegogo.

The patent-pending mat takes fitness to the next level. JumFit users can jump, hop, and step in between lines to do agility exercises and plyometric speed jumps. "It is our goal to provide access to elite fitness training for men and women where they can improve not only their strength, flexibility,and balance, but also their agility and speed," said Jane Magallen, Co-founder of JumFit.

Multi-Use of JumFit

JumFit can be used in regular exercises such as stretching, strength training with or without weights, cardio, HIIT, and now including agility exercises and plyometric speed jumps. "We included a digital Workout Playbook to come with the mat to guide users how to perform series of agility drills and plyometric jumps in just 18 minutes, 3 times a week. It will be emailed to Indiegogo backers.," explained Certified personal trainer and figure skater, Ann Breitenbach.

JumFit Mat Design

The mat is made out of natural rubber backing and a microfiber surface technology which grips better with sweat. With 1730 x 610 mm, 3mm thick dimensions, it provides adequate cushioning fsbdt for any type of exercises. It is packaged with a carry-on strap, allowing users to bring it easily without any mat bag.

Being machine washable, it makes cleaning the mat easier when using it with shoes. It can be hang to dry after and ready to use for another workout. JumFit is available in two design and colors: Functional Charcoal and Enchanted Blue. Functional Charcoal is fitting for any who is a minimalist and a focused fitness enthusiast. Enchanted Blue mimics the color of the waters and is perfect for nature lovers and stretching.

This new workout is gaining the interest of fitness enthusiasts between 18-35 with a growing social media followers of over a thousand for both Facebook and Instagram in less than 7 days of setting up their Live Pre-launch Indiegogo page. The official launch for perks of single, two, and five mats will be announced in April this year and subscribers will be notified.

JumFit Mat has a pre-launch page that is currently accepting subscribers ready to back the crowdfunding campaign once the launch is live and can be accessed at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/jumfit-eco-friendly-mu....

Media Contact
JumFit Mat
info@jumfitmat.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jumfitmat.com Email Verified
Tags:Fitness, Yoga Mat, Exercise Mat
Industry:Fitness
Location:Pompano Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 18, 2018
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share