Mashpee Public Schools held it's annual All School Music Concert, featuring student musicians and vocalists from the town's elementary, middle and high schools and The ZYG brought the fire to the set.

Hip-hop Jazz Percussionist & MC, The ZYG

Media Contact

Down Streeters, LLC

***@daphunkeeprofessor.com

5085666269 Down Streeters, LLC5085666269

End

-- For some people, music is a family tradition and The ZYG is no exception. Having a penchant for percussion since toddler-hood, where he received his first drum set (to save the furniture), together with being raised by a jazz musician, composer and arranger father explains the young musician's passion.School-based music and art programs are paramount to the cultural and intellectual development of students. When the opportunity for musical instruction came about in 4th Grade, it was of little surprise that The ZYG became a part of the percussion section as well as a star member of the elementary school jazz band. At age 12, he was a headliner for the Boston Jazz Fest.On Thursday, March 15, 2018 Mashpee Public Schools held it's annual All School Music Concert in the Mashpee High School gymnasium. Currently fsbdt a high school freshman and member of the Mashpee High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Mr. Andrew Troyanos, The ZYG was handed Gene Krupa's shoes to fill with the Benny Goodman classic, "Sing, Sing, Sing" and the prodigious percussionist rose to the occasion.The ZYG is currently recording his first album, "The Intro" and is beginning plans for a jazz album that will feature some of his very talented school band mates.For more info, visit: