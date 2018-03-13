News By Tag
Local high school string quartet to join the pros at Cone Denim EC on April 26
Local high school string quartet to join touring Beatles vs. Stones show on Greensboro stage
The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.
Here's the rundown:
The show: The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off in Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown. Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the nation's top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. They engage in a "showdown" of the hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Los Angeles Times at one point declaring: "this is the most unique tribute show in decades." The Greensboro show is part of a 125 city tour of the U.S., Canada and Australia.
The string quartet: Weaver Academy seniors Anna Sykes, Kathryn Evans, Carly Gates and freshman Kate MacKenziewill join the bands for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "Yesterday,"
In addition to performing with the Weaver Academy String Ensemble, quartet members also have represented Weaver in prestigious area orchestras, including the elite Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra, the North Carolina Music Educator's Association (NCMEA) Western Regional and All-State Orchestras as well as the Governor's School of North Carolina. Members consistently participate in North Carolina Music Educators Association (NCMEA) and American String Teachers Association (ASTA) festivals, clinics, and competitions.
How the "Beatles" and "Stones" connection was started: The producers of Beatles vs. Stones approached Weaver Academy String Ensemble Director James DeFiglia looking for a talented ensemble which could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly hires a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.
The quartet's Beatles or Stones fans: All quartet members are Beatles fans.
"'Eleanor Rigby' is my favorite Beatles song and I'm very excited about performing the song at the Beatles vs. Stones show," said MacKenzie. "It's a really pretty song with a nice strings section."
"I began listening to Beatles records with my grandmother when I was about ten years old," said Gates. "My favorite Beatles song is "Helter Skelter."
Evans favorite Beatles song is "Blackbird" and Sykes prefers "Within You Without You."
The details: Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction."Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown" performs on April 26 at the Cone Denim Entertainment Center. Tickets are $30 - $65 and may be purchased online at www.cdecgreensboro.com or by phone at (336) 378-9646. The Cone Denim Entertainment Center is located at 117 South Elm Street Greensboro, North Carolina 27401. The show is family friendly and appropriate for all ages. The show is family friendly and appropriate for all ages.
And here is some additional information about the Weaver Academy String Quartet:
Anna Sykes, 17, has been playing the violin for 12 years. She is Principal First Violinist for the Weaver Academy String Ensemble and Concertmaster of the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra. She has played with the NCMEA All-State, Western Regional and All-County Orchestras, the Governor's fsbdt School of North Carolina and was awarded first place in last year's Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition. She receives Distinguished ratings at solo and ensemble competitions.
The senior plans to attend college and pursue a career in music performance. Both of her parents are professional musicians.
Kathryn Evans, 18, has been a violinist for 12 years. She performs with the Weaver Academy String Ensemble, the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra and previously with the Danville Symphony Orchestra in Virginia. She was selected to perform with the NCMEA Western Regional Orchestra.
The senior will enroll at East Carolina University in the fall and study Music Education.
Kate MacKenzie, 15, began playing the violin in the second grade and switched to the viola three years ago. She is a member of the Weaver String Ensemble and the Greensboro Youth Symphony Orchestra. She was selected to perform with the NCMEA All-County and Western Regional Orchestras.
MacKenzie plays violin with the Walker Street Fiddlers, an Irish fiddler band, who perform at Greensboro restaurants, churches and community events.
Carly Gates, 17, has been playing the cello since she was 11 years old and also plays the ukulele. She is a member of the Weaver Academy String Ensemble.
"I love hearing how different instruments' sounds in orchestra blend with each other," said Gates.
The senior will attend UNC Wilmington in the fall and study Psychology and Forensic Science.
